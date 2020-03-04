‘Supergirl’ stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are expecting their first child together

- source
- On Wednesday, “Supergirl” stars Melissa Benoist (Kara Danvers/Supergirl) and Chris Wood (Mon-El) revealed that they’re expecting their first child together.
- “A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!!” Benoist captioned photos on Instagram that showed the couple with their two dogs. “@christophrwood has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one!”
- In one image, the stars wore blue clothing and Benoist held up a small sweater in the same hue.
- In the other photo, the actress held Wood (who made his debut on the CW show during season two) as he cradled his own fake baby belly.
- The couple met on the set of “Supergirl” playing on-screen love interests and got married in 2019.
