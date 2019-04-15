Melissa Joan Hart says she makes sure her kids ‘fit into our lives instead of us fitting into theirs’

Melissa Joan Hart and her husband Mark Wilkerson have three sons.

Hart told INSIDER that it’s important that every family has their own routine when raising kids while promoting her partnership with Kelley Blue Book.

She and her husband decided not to structure their lives specifically around their children when they were born.

Melissa Joan Hart and husband Mark Wilkerson found their own routine when raising their kids.

Hart and her husband didn’t structure their lives specifically around their children, the actress told INSIDER while promoting her partnership with Kelley Blue Book and the company’s 2019 list of the best family cars.

“My husband and I, while the kids were always a priority, we also made them fit into our lives instead of us fitting into theirs,” she said. “One of my favorite things was making sure the kids napped in their car seat. That was always a really big deal. Making sure that they could sleep anywhere as opposed to only in their crib. Kids are kids but for me, if I’m out at dinner and ran a little over their sleep schedule, it wasn’t the end of the world. I was more laid back about it.”

The couple, who married in 2003, has three sons: Mason, 13, Braydon, 11, and Tucker, 6.

The actress said raising a family is different for everyone and it’s important to find what works for your own family.

“What works for you won’t work for someone else and vice versa, so you have to be careful where you get your advice,” she said. “I think it’s always good to ask friends, ask family, ask your mom how they did it and what their tips are, and then take what works for you and leave the rest. Don’t try to make someone else’s routine fit into yours.”