Melissa Joan Hart isn’t ‘interested’ in watching Netflix’s ‘dark, Satanic, and sexy’ ‘Sabrina’ reboot

Melissa Joan Hart played Sabrina on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” for seven seasons.

She told INSIDER that she hasn’t watched Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” yet and doesn’t really have an interest in it.

Hart is currently promoting her partnership with Kelley Blue Book.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

Melissa Joan Hart may have once played Sabrina the teenage witch, but she doesn’t want to watch “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

The 42-year-old actress told INSIDER that she’s not interested in Netflix’s show based on the Archie Comic series of the same name.

“It’s a lot more dark and Satanic and sexy than ours was so it’s a very different kind of show,” Hart said while promoting her partnership with Kelley Blue Book and their 2019 list of the best family cars. “I think it’s geared toward much more millennial and younger generations. It’s not something I’m going to watch, that I’m interested in watching right now, and it’s not something that my kids will watch.”

Read more: Things you may have missed on Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ part 2

caption Melissa Joan Hart on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” source CBS Television

Hart played her own version of Sabrina on ABC’s “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” for seven seasons. The only clips of the show she has seen are when she joined Nate Richert (who played Harvey) in a video for Netflix in which they reacted to the scenes. Caroline Rhea (Hilda), and Beth Broderick (Zelda) also watched clips.

“I got to some of that so I got an idea of it, but I don’t think it’s really for me,” she said. “It’s not really my audience. I watched ‘Stranger Things’ but that’s about the only scary show I’ll watch.”

The actress is Christian and has spoken about her faith before. She told FOX411 that it can be “scary” to talk about her faith sometimes.

“These days, it’s a talent to be politically correct. I find that as long as I don’t care what other people think and I stand by my values, it doesn’t matter what other people say,” she said. “People are going to argue with me no matter if I say something controversial or not. … As far as my faith, I think it is important to share that those are my values and I’m going to use them to guide me through life and I’m not going to steer away from it, it’s part of who I am.”

The actress was criticized after telling a story on the podcast “Journeys of Faith with Paula Faris” in which she recalled telling her son, “We don’t know if these people are good people. We don’t know if they believe in Jesus.”

Read more: Melissa Joan Hart told her 6-year-old son that only people who believe in Jesus are ‘good’ – and people are calling her out for ‘casual anti-Semitism’

As for appearing on the series as a guest star, Hart says she isn’t sure if she would.

“[Netflix] would have to ask first, but I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t know who’d I’d play. If I’m not Sabrina, who am I? She’s already got her aunts. … There’s a lot of factors involved in that.”