Melissa McCarthy gave her husband an unsettling birthday gift that terrified their daughters

- During an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” earlier this week, “Bridesmaids” star Melissa McCarthy revealed she’d given her husband, actor Ben Falcone, a seriously creepy birthday gift.
- The actress gifted Falcone a painting of the couple as sad clowns, complete with makeup and tears.
- “We’ve been together over 20 years, so I feel like his gifts get nicer and more thoughtful and mine tend to get weirder,” McCarthy told DeGeneres.
- “They did such a good job,” the actress said of the artists. “My only note about halfway through was like, ‘Let’s go sadder.'”
- McCarthy, who said Falcone “made a very strange wheezing noise when he opened [the present],” also revealed that the painting had scared their daughters Vivian and Georgette, who are 12 and 9, respectively.
- “[Georgette] really dislikes it, so I wanna have them painted and I wanna hang it next to [the original painting],” McCarthy said.
