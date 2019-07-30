Melissa McCarthy once went out with a guy who brought a sex toy in his backpack to the first date

caption Melissa McCarthy shared her worst date experience on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” source YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

Melissa McCarthy’s worst date ever was the last date she went on before meeting her husband Ben Falcone.

Things started badly when the man wouldn’t stop complaining about how restaurant food is more expensive than making it yourself at home.

But then the first date took a turn when the guy revealed he had a sex toy in his backpack that he’d got from a colleague.

“Then I met sweet Ben Falcone and I was like, ‘I don’t care if you hate me, you’re not going anywhere,'” McCarthy told Jimmy Kimmel.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Most people have at least one bad date experience, but Melissa McCarthy’s worst date ever was so horrifying that it made her realize a decent man is worth holding on to.

Speaking on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to promote her new film “The Kitchen,” the actor said she once went out with a man who brought a sex toy in his backpack to the first date, and told her about it after he’d spent the evening complaining about all the food and drink being too expensive.

“I went on a date with someone and we’d met at a wrap party the night before,” McCarthy said. “I may have had several drinks, I thought he was wonderful.”

He picked her up at her apartment and she suggested a cute place down the block, where they duly went.

But things swiftly went downhill.

McCarthy’s date seemingly couldn’t get over the fact that restaurant food costs more than making the same thing at home – and he wouldn’t shut up about it.

It was happy hour, and a chicken sandwich cost $6.

“Oh, boy,” the date said. “$6 for a chicken sandwich?! I can make a chicken sandwich in my house for like $2.75. But $6 for a sandwich!?”

Needless to say, McCarthy was not hugely impressed.

“I was like, ‘Well it’s only $6 and you don’t have to have the chicken sandwich,'” she said.

But the date wouldn’t stop harping on about how he could make the same thing at home for less money.

“I’m like, ‘Yes, as a standing rule, you can make cheaper food at home, but this is a bar and somebody’s got to make money. And it’s only $6!'” McCarthy said.

She added that, at the time, she was working three jobs and didn’t have much money to throw around herself, but still offered to pick up the check if he would stop talking about it.

Read more: Melissa McCarthy smuggled 40 ham sandwiches into the Golden Globes to stop any stars from getting too hungry

When it came to the drinks, however, he did the exact same thing all over again (meaning she felt the need to order “like six more” drinks to get through it).

Incredibly, this actually wasn’t the worst aspect of the date, and McCarthy hadn’t been entirely turned off.

“So far I’m like, ‘Maybe!'” she told Kimmel. “It was slim pickings for a while.”

It was on their way back to her place that McCarthy realized her companion for the evening wasn’t a keeper.

As they approached the “Bridesmaids” star’s building, the man made rather clear in what direction he thought the night was going.

“So, I got this thing in my bag,” he said. “I got it from this guy at work. Well it’s a ring.”

Unsurprisingly, McCarthy was confused.

“I’ll just say that it’s not a ring for your finger or your toes,” she said, explaining that they were standing on a busy street when he made the charming proposal.

“And he’s got it from his friend at work! It’s not even new!” she continued.

And that was when McCarthy decided to shut the date down, telling him to keep his backpack on his back and adding that he would never see the inside of her apartment.

Watch the full clip here:

The traumatic experience was McCarthy’s last date before meeting her husband.

“Then I met sweet Ben Falcone and I was like, ‘I don’t care if you hate me, you’re not going anywhere,'” she said.