Melissa McCarthy smuggled 30 ham sandwiches into the Golden Globes to stop any stars getting too hungry

Stars at the Golden Globes often get hungry as they’re fed so early on in the event.

With this in mind, Melissa McCarthy smuggled in 30 ham and cheese sandwiches.

She handed them out to fellow attendees, who were extremely grateful for the sustenance.

Feeling ravenously hungry and being unable to eat is a highly unpleasant experience, and this is something Melissa McCarthy knows to be true.

At the 76th annual Golden Globes, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday, the actor managed to smuggle in 30 ham and cheese sandwiches which she secretly handed out to hungry stars over the course of the night.

The reason guests at the awards ceremony often end up with rumbling tummies is that dinner is served early on, before the evening’s televised programme, to avoid any clinking cutlery sounds being picked up.

Fortunately, McCarthy had the foresight to plan ahead and sneak in the emergency snacks.

“I’ve been handing them out to everyone,” she told Variety. “Next year, I’m bringing hot dogs.”

The plastic-wrapped sandwiches are thought to have come from Los Angeles restaurant and food market, Joan’s on Third, whose ham and cheese sandwiches are on the fancier side, consisting of apricot-glazed ham and brie in an artisan ciabatta roll, and costing $12.95 each.

McCarthy’s fellow attendees certainly seemed to appreciate her foresight and generosity.

“How did she get them in here?” Jessica Chastain asked, “But it’s a good idea because by the time you get into the ballroom dinner has already been served, and you’re always so hungry.”

“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan revealed to Variety that she usually brings sustenance to the event too, but forgot this year.

And Olivia Colman, who won a Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical film for “The Favourite,” even mentioned McCarthy’s snacks in her speech: “Thank you for the sandwiches, amazing,” she said.

The positive reaction to the sandwiches perhaps isn’t too surprising given celebrities haven’t been entirely wowed by the Golden Globes’ catering in previous years.

In 2018, for example, Chrissy Teigen revealed in a (now deleted) tweet that the food consisted of “f—in finger sandwiches.”

This year, stars enjoyed an appetizer of sweet potato vichyssoise with wild micro chives, golden leeks, organic red garnet yams, and roasted pepitas.

The entrée was Chilean seabass served with forbidden black rice, white and green asparagus, globe carrots, crispy herb leaves, and sweet pepper concasse.

The vegetarian alternative was stuffed honeynut squash: local organic honeynut squash, with piquillo pepper hummus, braised rainbow chard, crispy chickpeas, quinoa, golden raisins, and sunflower sprouts.

And dessert was a pistachio cream cheese ivory, made from flourless chocolate, vanilla kirsch genoise, and Cream Cheese Charlotte Pistachio Center

The menu was created by the Beverly Hilton’s Executive Chef Matthew Morgan and Executive Pastry Chef Thomas Henzi.

But as delicious as it sounds, the undeniably light meal was unlikely to sustain anyone through the long evening ahead, especially given drinks at the Golden Globes are notoriously free-flowing.

This year’s official cocktail is called the Moët Belle, consisting of cachaca, mango juice, ginger syrup, lime juice, and Moët & Chandon Champagne.

Thank goodness for Melissa McCarthy and her sandwiches.

