Twitter is ablaze with a viral flight-attendant meme where people are roasting their own career choices — here are the best tweets

caption People are obsessed with this Twitter trend. source Orhan Akkanat/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter users can’t stop making fun of themselves in a viral flight-attendant meme.

The meme involves a flight attendant who needs a doctor, and a father who’s disappointed in the user’s career choice outside of medicine.

We rounded up the funniest tweets from the viral trend.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A viral meme is letting everyone make fun of their career choices and their families’ reactions to their livelihoods.

The premise: You’re on a flight where the flight attendant asks if anyone on board is a doctor. Your dad nudges you, pointing out that you’ve decided to, say, major in English or become a dungeon master in Dungeons & Dragons.

“Go see if unearthing homoerotic subtext that doesn’t exist helps,” the disappointed father urges.

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Dad: Not asking for an English major to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go see if unearthing homoerotic subtext that doesn't exist helps — ✨ (@kzabrekker) November 27, 2019

The dad in the meme is less than pleased that you’ve decided to eschew the path of becoming a physician for something that’s presumably lower-paying and less prestigious.

Read more: Amazon’s brand-new tractors have hit the road as the megaretailer continues to threaten the trucking industry

Here are some of the best posts.

The meme picked up in the days before Thanksgiving – seemingly tapping into everyone’s insecurity about going home for the holiday

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* should've been you Me: Dad… Dad: Not asking for a dungeon master, are they? Me: "A warm glow washes over the cabin. The Blessing of Bahamut heals everyone 8d6hp." Flight attendant: Cancel that. Dad: wtf — Six Hit Points (@sixhitpoints) November 27, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a Product Manager to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if “let’s have a follow-up meeting" helps — Laura Gao ✌️ (@heylauragao) November 26, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a cinematographer to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if “moody lighting" helps — Jackson Hayes (@jacksonhvisuals) November 26, 2019

Flight attendant: Is a doctor onboard? Mum: *nudge* that should've been you Me: Not now,Mum Mum: Not asking for a political scientist to help,are they? Me: Mum,there's a medical emergency happening Mum: Go see if somebody wants to listen to an analysis of right wing rhetoric — Natascha Strobl (@Natascha_Strobl) November 27, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a DJ to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if asking them to “put your fucking hands up" helps — DJ Joey Santos (@djjoeysantos) November 27, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a barista to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if latte art helps — sagittarius sadiyah (@sadiyaharabia) November 27, 2019

In a few cases, the flight attendant and the ailing patient really didn’t want a doctor after all

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard?

Me: Yes, I have a PhD in Computer Science

Dad: *nudging me* not a real doctor tho are you?

Me: Not now Dad

Dad: Not an MD. That’s what they’re asking for

Flight attendant: this gentleman needs to install Adobe Acrobat on his laptop — Stu (@StuFlemingNZ) November 26, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Mom: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Mom Mom: Not asking for an artist to help, are they? Everyone on the plane: Wait, you're an artist? Everyone on the plane, including dying guy: Can you draw me? — ♡ JV ♡ (@javi_draws) November 29, 2019

Some of the folks in the memes actually were doctors

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Dad: *nudging me* Me: *shrieks as my Dad literally throws me down the aisle* Dad: MY DAUGHTER IS AN ANESTHESIOLOGIST Me: *still tumbling down the aisle* ????????‍♀️ Dad: SHE DOES LIVER TRANSPLANT ANESTHESIA!!!! — Alex Anderson M.D. (@AlexAndersonMD) November 27, 2019

And one of the most popular posts didn’t even have a disappointed father at all