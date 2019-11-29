Twitter is ablaze with a viral flight-attendant meme where people are roasting their own career choices — here are the best tweets

By
Rachel Premack, Business Insider US
-
People are obsessed with this Twitter trend.

caption
People are obsessed with this Twitter trend.
source
Orhan Akkanat/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A viral meme is letting everyone make fun of their career choices and their families’ reactions to their livelihoods.

The premise: You’re on a flight where the flight attendant asks if anyone on board is a doctor. Your dad nudges you, pointing out that you’ve decided to, say, major in English or become a dungeon master in Dungeons & Dragons.

“Go see if unearthing homoerotic subtext that doesn’t exist helps,” the disappointed father urges.

The dad in the meme is less than pleased that you’ve decided to eschew the path of becoming a physician for something that’s presumably lower-paying and less prestigious.

Read more: Amazon’s brand-new tractors have hit the road as the megaretailer continues to threaten the trucking industry

Here are some of the best posts.

The meme picked up in the days before Thanksgiving – seemingly tapping into everyone’s insecurity about going home for the holiday

In a few cases, the flight attendant and the ailing patient really didn’t want a doctor after all

Some of the folks in the memes actually were doctors

And one of the most popular posts didn’t even have a disappointed father at all