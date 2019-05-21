6 Memorial Day appliance sales you can shop right now, and some of the best deals you’ll find at each

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Memorial Day is a great time to shop for big-ticket items like mattresses, furniture, and appliances.

Retailers like Wayfair, The Home Depot, Walmart, and more are already offering steep discounts on large and small appliances like ovens, refrigerators, blenders, and more.

It’s not even Memorial Day yet, but plenty of stores are getting a head-start on the long weekend by slashing prices early and offering steep discounts on all kinds of products. Whether you’re searching for a nice pair of shoes to step into summer with or a new set of outdoor furniture to prep your patio for the warm nights ahead, you’ll find some steals.

If you’ve been waiting for prices to drop on big-ticket appliances, now is the time to do some shopping. You can save hundreds of dollars on pricey pieces, and at many retailers you can snag even more deals like free shipping. Savings like this don’t come around often, so we’re outlining the major Memorial Day appliance sales and some of the standout deals you’ll find there.

Best Buy

Save up to 40% on cooktops, wall ovens, dishwashers, refrigerators, and more appliances now through June 5. Plus, get free delivery on appliance purchases of $399 and more and a free $100 gift card when you buy two or more appliances totaling $1,500 or more.

Standout Deals:

Lowe’s

Now through June 5, save up to 40% on Appliance Special Values including microwaves, refrigerators, cooktops, and more.

Standout Deals:

Sears

Save up to 40% on dishwashers, washers, appliance bundles, and more. Plus, get an extra 10% off appliances of $399 or more.

Standout Deals:

The Home Depot

Now through June 5, get up to 40% off select refrigerators, dishwashers, wall ovens, microwaves, and more appliances with Appliance Special Buys.

Standout Deals:

Walmart

Now through May 27, save up to 40% on vacuums, freezers, small kitchen appliances, and more at Walmart.

Standout Deals:

Wayfair

Save up to 70% on kitchen appliances, small appliances, air conditioners, and more now through May 27. From May 20 through 27, you’ll get free shipping on your Wayfair purchases.

Standout Deals: