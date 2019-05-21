6 Memorial Day appliance sales you can shop right now, and some of the best deals you’ll find at each

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- Memorial Day is a great time to shop for big-ticket items like mattresses, furniture, and appliances.
- Retailers like Wayfair, The Home Depot, Walmart, and more are already offering steep discounts on large and small appliances like ovens, refrigerators, blenders, and more.
It’s not even Memorial Day yet, but plenty of stores are getting a head-start on the long weekend by slashing prices early and offering steep discounts on all kinds of products. Whether you’re searching for a nice pair of shoes to step into summer with or a new set of outdoor furniture to prep your patio for the warm nights ahead, you’ll find some steals.
If you’ve been waiting for prices to drop on big-ticket appliances, now is the time to do some shopping. You can save hundreds of dollars on pricey pieces, and at many retailers you can snag even more deals like free shipping. Savings like this don’t come around often, so we’re outlining the major Memorial Day appliance sales and some of the standout deals you’ll find there.
Best Buy
Shop all appliance Top Deals at Best Buy
Save up to 40% on cooktops, wall ovens, dishwashers, refrigerators, and more appliances now through June 5. Plus, get free delivery on appliance purchases of $399 and more and a free $100 gift card when you buy two or more appliances totaling $1,500 or more.
Standout Deals:
- Maytag 11-Cycle High-Efficiency Top-Loading Washer in White, $549.99 (Originally $674.99) [You save $125]
- LG French Door Smart WiFi Enabled Refrigerator in Print Proof Black Stainless Steel, $1,799.99 (Originally $2,384.99) [You save $585]
- Vitamix Ascent 2300 Series 64 Oz. Blender in Black, $365.99 (Originally $449.99) [You save $84]
- Whirpool Self-Cleaning Freestanding Electric Convection Range in Stainless Steel, $699.99 (Originally $899.99) [You save $200]
- KitchenAid Built-In Dishwasher in Stainless Steel, $849.99 (Originally $1,079.99) [You save $230]
Lowe’s
Shop all Appliance Special Values at Lowe’s
Now through June 5, save up to 40% on Appliance Special Values including microwaves, refrigerators, cooktops, and more.
Standout Deals:
- Frigidaire Smooth Surface Steam Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range, $749 (Originally $1,099) [You save $350]
- GE Scan-to-Cook Self-Cleaning Single Electric Wall Oven, $1,099 (Originally $1,649) [You save $550]
- LG Energy Star Stackable Gas Dryer in Graphite Steel, $899 (Originally $1,199) [You save $300]
- Samsung Family Hub 3-Door French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, $2,199 (Originally $3,299) [You save $1,100]
- Maytag Over-the-Range Convection Microwave with Sensor Cooking in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, $499 (Originally $679) [You save $180]
Sears
Shop all appliance deals at Sears
Save up to 40% on dishwashers, washers, appliance bundles, and more. Plus, get an extra 10% off appliances of $399 or more.
Standout Deals:
- Kenmore Elite 79043 Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator in Stainless Steel, $1,099.99 (Originally $2,099.99) [You save $1,000]
- Samsung Gas Range with 5-Burner Cooktop in Stainless Steel, $729.96 (Originally $1,099.99) [You save $370.03]
- LG Smart Front-Load Washer with Steam in Graphite Steel, $798.96 (Originally $1,099.99) [You save $301.03]
- Kenmore Elite 31230 Pet Friendly CrossOver Ultra Upright Vacuum in Red, $269.99 (Originally $389.99) [You save $120]
- LG Stainless Steel Kitchen Package (French Door refrigerator, gas range, microwave, dishwasher), $2,793.90 (Originally $3,249.96) [You save $456.06]
The Home Depot
Shop all Appliance Special Buys at The Home Depot
Now through June 5, get up to 40% off select refrigerators, dishwashers, wall ovens, microwaves, and more appliances with Appliance Special Buys.
Standout Deals:
- Whirlpool French Door Refrigerator in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, $1,397.70 (Originally $1,999) [You save $601.30]
- GE Front Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher in Stainless Steel, $497.70 (Originally $709) [You save $211.30]
- Samsung High-Efficiency Top Load Washer in White, $598.50 (Originally $899) [You save $300.50]
- Samsung Gas Range with Self-Cleaning and Fan Convection Oven in Stainless Steel, $728.10 (Originally $1,099) [You save $370.90]
- LG Electronics Electric Convection and EasyClean Wall Oven with Built-In Microwave in Stainless Steel, $2,397.60 (Originally $3,499) [You save $1,101.40]
Walmart
Shop all Memorial Day savings on appliances at Walmart
Now through May 27, save up to 40% on vacuums, freezers, small kitchen appliances, and more at Walmart.
Standout Deals:
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Vacuum in Fuchsia, $249.99 (Originally $399.99) [You save $150]
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tile Head Stand Mixer in Cobalt Blue, $219 (Originally $429) [You save $210]
- Cuisinart Stainless Steel Multifunctional Grill, $64.95 (Originally $111.93) [You save $46.98]
- Magic Chef Energy Star 6-Place Setting Countertop Dishwasher, $337.88 (Originally $439.37) [You save $101.49]
- AKDY Island Mount Stainless Steel Tempered Glass Kitchen Vent Range Hood, $269.99 (Originally $495.41) [You save $225.42]
- Cuisinart ICE-45 Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker in White, $68.99 (Originally $100) [You save $31.01]
Wayfair
Shop all Memorial Day clearance appliances at Wayfair
Save up to 70% on kitchen appliances, small appliances, air conditioners, and more now through May 27. From May 20 through 27, you’ll get free shipping on your Wayfair purchases.
Standout Deals:
- GE Slide-In Electric Range, $899.10 (Originally $1,609) [You save $709.90]
- Black + Decker Portable Air Conditioner with Remote, $355.99 (Originally $649.99) [You save $294]
- GE Energy Star French Door Refrigerator, $1,398.60 (Originally $2,499) [You save $1,100.40]
- ZLine Kitchen Free-Standing Dual Fuel Range, $2,549.99 (Originally $3,847.99) [You save $1,298]
- Electro Boss 18-Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine Cooler, $129.99 (Originally $359.99) [You save $230]