13 Memorial Day decorations that add a little patriotic spirit to your summer gathering

Memorial Day weekend tends to usher in a season of sunshine, warmth, and outdoor activities.

Whether you’re throwing a party to mark the unofficial beginning of summer or just decorating your home with patriotic accents, we’ve got plenty of ideas for you.

Whether you're throwing a party to mark the unofficial beginning of summer or just decorating your home with patriotic accents, we've got plenty of ideas for you.

Memorial Day, though somber in its origin, marks the unofficial summer. A long weekend and (hopefully) nice, warm weather are the perfect combination for throwing your first soiree of the season. Whether that looks like a backyard barbecue with all the fixings, a pool party equipped with festive floats, or a late-night bonfire with good music and s’mores, it’s the perfect time to start summer off with some fun festivities.

You don’t need to plan a huge party to make the most of Memorial Day. But, whatever you choose to do, some Memorial Day decorations can make your weekend feel undeniably more festive. From little things like paper straws to full-blown party sets, we’ve found plenty of ideas to help you make shopping for your Memorial Day party simple.

A sparkly metallic garland

Brighten up the backyard with this funky garland boasting metallic tassels in red, white, and blue. It’s pre-assembled, so all you have to do is hang it up. You can even reuse it for your Fourth of July party, too.

A versatile pack of paper straws

Ditch the plastic straws at your next gathering and swap in these ones instead. The red and white strips bring a festive vibe to your beverages.

A funny and festive pool float

Slices of fresh watermelon are a summer party staple. If you’re having a pool party this Memorial Day, grab this fun float that looks just like fruit. It adds some festive flair to the party, and is super fun to lounge in all summer long.

A set of hand-painted Mason jars

These hand-painted mason jars are a fun way to hold flowers, utensils, party supplies, or snacks. It’s a reusable centerpiece that adds a rustic, original touch to any party setting.

A set of rustic stars

These metal stars are hand-painted in red, white, and blue with little white stars. The rustic style adds a nice touch to your living room, bedroom, patio, or any space you choose.

A cute and colorful banner

Red, white, and blue stars bring just the right amount of Americana. Hang it indoors or out for a colorful touch.

An classic tablecloth

The red and white checkered picnic blanket is a classic sign of summertime. This heavy cotton tablecloth is the perfect for eating al fresco – it’s durable enough to make it through whatever messes your summer dinners bring.

A patriotic party set

Coterie’s curated sets of party supplies take all the pressure out of decorating. This patriotic party set is filled with Americana-inspired backyard barbecue essentials, like plates, cutlery, balloons, and confetti. If you want more choose the luxe party set which adds paper straws, party fans, and a custom banner. Coterie lets you pick your party size -between 10 to 50 people – so you can get the perfect amount of goodies for however many people you’re expecting at your bash.

Fun flag toppers for your snacks

Cupcakes, appetizers, or drinks are the perfect vehicle for adding a little decor. With 150 American flag-topped toothpicks, you can pop some patriotic touches onto any of your party snacks. They’re affordable, easy to use, and make your homemade treats look even better.

A set of patriotic photo props

We know they’re a little tacky, but we think these signs make a funny addition to any patriotic party. Stock up on props, and guests can pose with them for Instagram-worthy photoshoots of their own.

A few patriotic pillow covers

Give your patio or living room some seasonality with these pillow cases covered in stars and stripes. Leave them on the couch until Labor Day for a fun bit of decor all summer long.

A subtle Uncle Sam hat

Hang this little burlap hat inspired by Uncle Sam on your front door for some easy Memorial Day charm.

A seasonal gnome

If you’d like to decorate the inside of your home, you can’t go wrong with these patriotic gnomes. Year after year you can use them to add some fun and silly flair to your kitchen, living room, or entryway.