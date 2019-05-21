17 Memorial Day furniture sales that have already started — so you can get your shopping done now and relax this weekend

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Memorial Day Weekend is when you’ll get the most bang for your buck as far as furniture purchases go.

Deals from across the web run the gamut, with discounts as deep as 80% off items like new couches, bed frames, and dining room tables.

Shop the furniture deals below directly. Find all Memorial Day Weekend sales we know of here.

Memorial Day Weekend is a great time to shop for the expensive, cumbersome, and necessary purchases you’ve been putting off – like new furniture.

You’ll pay up to 80% less just by buying it this week rather than next week. That means you’ll either be able to afford nicer options, feel a little bit better about a big purchase you didn’t necessarily want to make, or get to reallocate the savings for another portion of your home decoration budget.

We rounded up the best furniture and home decor sales happening this Memorial Day Weekend, which you can find below.

Shop all the furniture discounts for Memorial Day Weekend 2019:

Birch Lane : Up to 70% off living room, bedroom, dining, and more from May 16 through May 22 Take an extra 15% off + free shipping with code “ HATSOFF ” from May 23 through May 28

: Burrow : 10% off sitewide, 15% off orders of $1,500+, and 20% off orders of $2,500+ with code “ SUMMER19 ” from May 15 through May 27

: 10% off sitewide, 15% off orders of $1,500+, and 20% off orders of $2,500+ with code “ ” from May 15 through May 27 Crate & Barrel : Take up to 40% off outdoor furniture for a limited time

: Take up to 40% off outdoor furniture for a limited time Dormify : 20% off sitewide from May 24 through May 28

: 20% off sitewide from May 24 through May 28 Home Depo t: Up to 40% off patio, 20% off bath, and 35% off furniture and decor

t: Up to 40% off patio, 20% off bath, and 35% off furniture and decor Houzz : Up to 75% off living room favorites, area rugs, dining furniture, outdoor essentials, and more now through May 29

: Up to 75% off living room favorites, area rugs, dining furniture, outdoor essentials, and more now through May 29 Joss & Main : Up to 80% off sitewide, including outdoor furniture, rugs, sofas, bed frames, and more from May 22 through May 30.

: Up to 80% off sitewide, including outdoor furniture, rugs, sofas, bed frames, and more from May 22 through May 30. Modsy : 20% off all design packages with code “ MEMORIAL ” from May 20 through May 27 Free shipping on orders of $500+ with code “ YESWAY ” through May 31

:

Overstock: Up to 70% off sitewide and free shipping, plus an extra 20% off almost every department now through May 27

