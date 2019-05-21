The 5 best sales on grills and grilling accessories for your Memorial Day cookout

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Target

Memorial Day is almost here to mark the unofficial start of summer, which means grilling season is finally upon us.

We rounded up the best deals on grills ahead of Memorial Day Weekend at retailers like Walmart, Wayfair, and The Home Depot.

Check out our roundup of all the Memorial Day 2019 sales we know of so far for more deals.

As the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day Weekend is the perfect time to fire up the grill, throw on some burgers, steaks, and hot dogs, and enjoy a nice barbecue with your friends and family.

If you don’t own a grill or the one you have has seen better days, you’re in luck. This week, a bunch of retailers are having massive sales in celebration of the holiday – and there are plenty of great deals on grills.

We rounded up the five best retailers with sales on grills and grilling accessories, and hand-picked some of the best deals to help you get started. Whether you’re shopping for a small portable grill, a classic charcoal grill, a modern propane grill, or a massive outdoor kitchen installment, you’ll find it between these sites.

With most places offering fast and free shipping or in-store pickup, you can still make sure you get the grill of your choice in time for this weekend’s cookout (and plenty of others throughout the summer).

Keep reading to learn about the best places to shop for deals on grills or find more Memorial Day sales here.

To potentially save more on Memorial Day sales across the web, visit Business Insider Coupons for additional coupons and savings.

Walmart

source Walmart

Walmart is having a huge Memorial Day sale with up to 40% off – and some of the greatest deals are on home, patio, and garden items. In addition to expected products like outdoor furniture and hammocks, there’s a big selection of grills and outdoor cooking tools.

One of the best deals is on the Dyna-Glow X-LargeHeavy Duty Charcoal Grill for $199.97. Originally priced at $283, you’ll save $83 on it. With free two-day home delivery or in-store pickup, you can choose whichever is most convenient for you.

For more deals and savings at Walmart, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Wayfair

source Wayfair

Right now, you can save up to 70% sitewide during Wayfair’s Memorial Day sale now. From small portable grills to large outdoor kitchens with built-in grills, Wayfair has every type of grill imaginable. The sale section here is where you’ll find the deepest discounts on grills and all the other tools you’ll need to have a successful barbecue. All orders of $49 or more will ship for free, so just about every grill is eligible.

For more deals and savings at Wayfair, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

The Home Depot

caption Vision Grills Dual Fuel Charcoal and Gas Grill source The Home Depot

Right now, you can save up to 15% on select grills during The Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale. The selection includes gas, charcoal, smokers, and pellet grills.

One of the best deals is on the Vision Grills Dual Fuel Charcoal and Gas Grill. Originally priced at $999.99, you can buy it for $849.99 – a $150 savings. Many of the items are eligible for free delivery or free in-store pickup.

For more deals and savings at The Home Depot, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Lowe’s

source Lowe’s

While Lowe’s has a huge inventory of grills, some of the best deals are on Char-Broil Commercial Series Grills. Now through May 22, you can save 15% on those grills. With prices ranging from $279 to $483, there is a grill for every mid-level budget. Shipping on select grills is free, but if you’d rather not wait, you can select free in-store pickup.

For more deals and savings at Lowe’s, visit Business Insider Coupons here.

Target

source Target

During Target’s big Memorial Day sale, you can save 15% on a selection of grills ranging from small portable models to large gas and charcoal models. If you’re looking for an easy-to-use grill that won’t empty your wallet, the Char-Broil TRU-Infrared Patio Bistro Electric Grill is a solid option. Its electric configuration means you won’t have to rely on charcoal or propane to unleash your inner grill-master. Originally $250, you can pick it up for $212.49.

For more deals and savings at Target, visit Business Insider Coupons here.