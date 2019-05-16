All the 2019 Memorial Day sales and deals we know of so far on mattresses, appliances, clothes, and more

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 27. While the bulk of online sales take place during that weekend, some sales start as early as two weeks prior.

The biggest sales to concentrate on include mattresses and bedding, tech, clothing, outdoor gear, and appliances.

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, we’ll be updating this article with the best deals as we learn about them.

Memorial Day weekend is a great time to grill, hit the beach, and of course, shop. When you’re not celebrating the unofficial start of summer out in the sun, make sure to check out the big sales all over the internet that weekend.

We’ll be rounding up the ones that are worth shopping this year and updating this article over the next couple weeks as we learn about the best Memorial Day sales happening online.

Check back often to ensure you’re not missing out on a good sale on clothing, home and kitchen products, mattresses, furniture, and more during this big retail holiday.

Mattresses and bedding

If it’s a major sales holiday, you can bet mattress startups and larger companies will come out in droves to offer big deals. For an idea of what brands will hold Memorial Day sales and the types of deals to expect, check out our 2018 guide to Memorial Day mattress sales. Here are the mattress and bedding deals we already know about:

Allswell : 15% off mattresses and 30% off bedding with code “ SUMMER ” from May 17 through May 27

: 15% off mattresses and 30% off bedding with code “ ” from May 17 through May 27 Avocado Green Mattress : through June 3 $175 off mattresses with code “ HONOR2019 ” and an additional $50 off for verified military and veterans $350 off a mattress + bed frame combo with code “ BED350 ” 2 free pillows with a mattress purchase with code “ 2FREEPILLOWS ”

: through June 3 Casper : 10% off any order with a mattress with code “ MEMORIAL19 ” through May 27

: 10% off any order with a mattress with code “ ” through May 27 Crane & Canopy : Up to 60% off sitewide from May 23 through May 27

: Up to 60% off sitewide from May 23 through May 27 Leesa : 15% off mattresses + two free pillows

: 15% off mattresses + two free pillows Mattress Firm : Save up to $700 on best-selling mattress brands through May 27 Free adjustable base with orders of $400+ through May 27 Free Purple pillow with orders of $700+ on May 25

: Purple : Up to $100 off mattresses + free sheets through May 27

: Up to $100 off mattresses + free sheets through May 27 Tempur-Pedic : through June 3 $300 off the Breeze and LuxeAdapt $100 off the Adapt and ProAdapt $200 off the Ergo Extend and $100 off Ergo bases

: through June 3 Tuft & Needle: $150 off the Mint Mattress + two free pillows through June 2

Clothing and accessories

Whether you need a pair of white pants or simply want to give your closet a spring refresh, you’ll have all the clothing, bag, and jewelry sale choices you could possibly want this Memorial Day. Here are the clothing and accessories deals we already know about:

AUrate : 15% off orders under $250, 20% off orders between $250 and $750, and 25% off orders of $750+ with code “ MAYDAY19 ” from May 22 through May 27

: 15% off orders under $250, 20% off orders between $250 and $750, and 25% off orders of $750+ with code “ ” from May 22 through May 27 BLANKNYC : 30% off sitewide from May 24 through May 27

: 30% off sitewide from May 24 through May 27 eBags : 20% off sitewide from May 24 through May 25 + an extra 30% off from May 26 through May 27

: 20% off sitewide from May 24 through May 25 + an extra 30% off from May 26 through May 27 Gaiam : 20% off sitewide, extra 10% off orders of $100+ with code “ MEMORIAL10 ,” and extra 15% off orders of $200+ with code “ MEMORIAL15 ” from May 21 through May 22 20% off sitewide with code “ MEMORIAL20 ” on May 28

: Greats : 20% off sitewide with code “ SUNNY20 ” from May 22 through May 27

: 20% off sitewide with code “ ” from May 22 through May 27 Hush Puppies : 30% off select full-priced styles with code “ SPLURGE ” from May 26 through June 1

: 30% off select full-priced styles with code “ ” from May 26 through June 1 Old Navy : 50% off all tees, tanks, shorts, and swim from May 20 through May 31

: 50% off all tees, tanks, shorts, and swim from May 20 through May 31 Primary : 50% off the Warehouse Sale through May 27

: 50% off the Warehouse Sale through May 27 Richer Poorer : Take an additional 20% off sale items with code “ MEMORIAL20 ” from May 24 through May 27

: Take an additional 20% off sale items with code “ ” from May 24 through May 27 Rocksbox : Get your first month free through June 9

: Get your first month free through June 9 Ted Baker : Up to 40% off select men’s and women’s lines from May 20 through May 27

: Up to 40% off select men’s and women’s lines from May 20 through May 27 Timbuk2 : 25% off hardmarked items from May 24 through May 30

: 25% off hardmarked items from May 24 through May 30 True & Co: 20% off sitewide (some exclusions apply) from May 22 through May 28

Outdoor gear

Since Memorial Day kicks off the summer season, it’s no surprise that outdoor brands discount their products to motivate you to get outside and enjoy the sun. Here are the outdoor gear deals we already know about:

Biolite : 15% off the entire collection of Exclusive Web Specials

: 15% off the entire collection of Exclusive Web Specials Columbia : 25% off select styles from May 16 through May 27

: 25% off select styles from May 16 through May 27 Merrell: 20% off Moab, Encore, Siren styles and apparel

Home appliances and home improvement

Big-ticket purchases like washer-dryers and refrigerators are usually on sale during Memorial Day. Additional promotions like free shipping or rebates might convince you that it’s finally time to upgrade your home appliance. Here are the home appliance and home improvement deals we already know about:

Maytag: (sold at Best Buy and Home Depot) through June 5 Receive up to a $700 rebate by mail with purchase of select kitchen and laundry appliances Receive up to a $600 prepaid card by mail with purchase of select kitchen appliances Receive a $100 rebate by mail with purchase of a washer-dryer set Visit Maytag’s website to see eligible appliances

(sold at Best Buy and Home Depot) through June 5

Home and kitchen

For everything kitchen, living room, outdoor furniture, and decor, keep an eye out on this section. You can find a deal on anything from a new picture frame to a new sofa for your home entertainment room. Here are the home and kitchen deals we already know about:

Birch Lane: Up to 70% off living room, bedroom, dining, and more from May 16 through May 22 Take an extra 15% off + free shipping with code “ HATSOFF ” from May 23 through May 28

Burrow : 10% off sitewide, 15% off orders of $1,500+, and 20% off orders of $2,500+ with code “ SUMMER19 ” from May 15 through May 27

: 10% off sitewide, 15% off orders of $1,500+, and 20% off orders of $2,500+ with code “ ” from May 15 through May 27 Dormify : 20% off sitewide from May 24 through May 28

: 20% off sitewide from May 24 through May 28 Modsy : 20% off all design packages with code “ MEMORIAL ” from May 20 through May 27 Free shipping on orders of $500+ with code “ YESWAY ” through May 31

: Pier 1 Imports : Up to 50% off sitewide + an extra 25% off Clearance items from May 22 through May 27

: Up to 50% off sitewide + an extra 25% off Clearance items from May 22 through May 27 Walmart: Up to 60% off the home section from May 18 through May 27

Tech

Last year, Memorial Day was a good time to save on Apple devices at places like Best Buy and Jet.com. If you’re eyeing a new laptop, TV, or smart home device, wait until the holiday because you’ll be able to save on brands like Dell and Amazon. Check back soon to find the latest Memorial Day tech deals.