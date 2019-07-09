12 famous men you completely forgot had long hair

caption George Clooney rocked a seriously styling ’80s mullet. source Frank Carroll/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Experimenting with your hair is fun for everyone, especially famous people.

These 12 guys are traditionally known for keeping their hair on the short side – but they briefly tried out the “long hair, don’t care” lifestyle.

Brad Pitt should probably consider bringing back his bleached blond, shoulder-length locks.

Traditionally, these 12 men are pretty married to their looks, but over the course of their careers, they’ve tried out some different hair lengths.

Even George Clooney, who’s pretty much looked the same for the past 15 years, experimented with ’80s fashion in the beginning of his career.

Keep scrolling to see what other famous men’s long hair phases you completely forgot about.

Hugh Jackman normally keeps his hair pretty short, but in the early 2000s he was sporting some luscious locks.

caption Hugh Jackman visits MTV’s “TRL” on May 5, 2003. source Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage via Getty Images

Jackman chose to forego haircuts in 2003 while he was promoting the “X-Men” sequel, but he lopped it off the next year and has had dependably short hair ever since.

Back in 1985, Tom Cruise was on the cusp of releasing “Legend,” which he grew his hair out for.

caption Tom Cruise stops to pose before getting into a car at a screening of director John Hughes’s film “The Breakfast Club” in 1985. source Robert Scott/Fotos International/Getty Images

Cruise had only starred in a handful of movies at this point, including “The Outsiders” and “Risky Business.” But in 1985, he only appeared in one film: fantasy adventure film “Legend,” in which he plays a knight-esque figure.

By the next year, he was playing an Air Force pilot in “Top Gun” and had shorn his long hair.

Over the years, Cruise’s hair has ranged from shaggy to buzzed, but it hasn’t been this long since.

Not even Ashton Kutcher character Kelso’s hair was this long during “That ’70s Show.”

caption Ashton Kutcher arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of “New Year’s Eve” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on December 5, 2011. source Barry King/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Kutcher’s hairstyle usually evokes the word “bedhead,” but this 2011 style was one of the only times it was able to flip up at his shoulders.

He cut his hair soon after while he was vying for the role of “Steve Jobs.”

Christian Bale’s hair was at an all-time long length in 2011.

caption Actor Christian Bale attends the 2011 National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 11, 2011, in New York City. source Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Normally, if Bale’s hair is on the longer side, it’s slicked back a la Patrick Bateman or Bruce Wayne, but for a few months in 2010 and 2011, the actor gave his hair the chance to hang free.

Turns out, he wasn’t growing his hair out for a role – in fact, it was the exact opposite.

“In truth, you know what this is? This is unemployment, this is all this is,” he told Access Hollywood. “I haven’t worked since ‘The Fighter,’ and it’s nice to just not bother cutting your hair. When you’re [not] in a job that everything always has to be, you know, worked out for a character, I just sort of let it all hang out, but it’s unemployment, that’s all it is.”

George Clooney rocked a perfectly ’80s mullet when he appeared on “The Facts of Life.”

caption George Clooney as George Burnett on “The Facts of Life” in 1985. source Frank Carroll/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It’s jarring to see Clooney without, one, his cropped hair, and, two, his signature salt-and-pepper hair color. But all the way back in 1985, he was known for his recurring role in the boarding school-based sitcom “The Facts of Life.”

Joe Jonas sported some seriously feathery hair during his “Camp Rock” days.

caption Joe Jonas attends the Disney Channel premiere of “Camp Rock” on June 11, 2008. source Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic via Getty Images

He’s not the only Jonas brother to have completely changed his style since then – Kevin and Nick are almost unrecognizable, too, from Nick’s curly ‘fro to Kevin’s flat-ironed look.

Brad Pitt has had long hair many times over his career, but he’s never went full-on bleach blond surfer since 1994.

caption Brad Pitt at the “Legends of the Fall” Los Angeles premiere in 1994. source Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Pitt donned this length and color for his movie “Legends of the Fall,” in which he played a wild cowboy named Tristan during the late 1800s and early 1910s.

Over the years, Pitt’s hair length has ebbed and flowed, but it was never this long, and it was always a little more scraggly. He also has kept it darker.

Ben Barnes had long hair for the first few years of his career, but in his most recent roles in “Westworld” and “The Punisher,” it’s been short.

caption Ben Barnes attends a screening of “Easy Virtue” at AMC Loews 19th Street East on May 11, 2009, in New York City. source BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

It’s hard to believe now, but Barnes’ first big role was as Prince Caspian in “The Chronicles of Narnia” film series back in 2008. Over the years, his hair became gradually shorter and shorter until it hit the length that it’s at today.

David Beckham’s beach-blond locks from 2003 will probably give you hair-envy even now.

caption Footballer David Beckham signs copies of his autobiography “My Side” at Waterstone’s Piccadilly, on November 17, 2003. source Steve Finn/Getty Images

Beckham’s most iconic look is either his shaved head or his pompadour-esque quiff. But over the last few decades, the soccer star has experimented with plenty of other colors and cuts, including this shoulder-length, bleached blond ‘do.

It’s hard to tell sometimes underneath his helmet, but Tom Brady used to sport some serious flow.

caption New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks on during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on November 21, 2010. source Rob Tringali/SportsChrome/Getty Images

Typically, the star quarterback’s hair ranges from buzzed to slightly-longer-than-buzzed, but for a good two years in 2010 and 2011 – roughly three Super Bowl rings ago – Brady was rocking feathery long hair.

Right now, Austin Butler’s hair is short and inky black — he’s almost unrecognizable from his shoulder-length blond days.

caption Austin Butler attends the series premiere party for “The Shannara Chronicles” on MTV at iPic Theaters on December 4, 2015. source Jerod Harris/Getty Images for MTV

Though it wasn’t that long ago that Butler was playing a half-human/half-elf warrior on “The Shannara Chronicles,” his current look is so completely opposite that it’s hard to remember a time when he wasn’t rocking short black hair.

Jake Gyllenhaal grew out shaggy hair and a beard for his movie “Everest” in 2014.

caption Jake Gyllenhaal appears on “George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight” at CBC Broadcast Centre on January 6, 2014. source George Pimentel/WireImage via Getty Images

Normally, the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star rocks expertly coiffed hair and light stubble – a look he’s perfected over his two decades in Hollywood – but for a brief moment in 2014, Gyllenhaal went full caveman on us for his role as a mountain climber in “Everest.”