8 men share why they forgave their partners for cheating

caption Forgiving a cheating partner can present difficult conversations. source Pedro Ribeiro Simões/Flickr

When someone cheats, it can be very difficult for the individuals in a relationship to recover.

For some, forgiveness is an option.

When infidelity happens, it can be challenging to decide what to do next. These men chose to forgive their partners and move forward with their partners- for better or for worse.

Here, eight men discuss how and why they decided to forgive their partners after learning that they had cheated.

While INSIDER cannot independently verify each story, they are certainly eye-opening to read.

“It took a while for me to realize what an awesome person she was for confessing.”

“My girlfriend since high school made out with a guy in Mexico. The next day she called me crying and told me everything. She got drunk, they were dancing at a club and she made a stupid mistake. At the time, I was so angry I just broke up with her on the spot … it took a while for me to realize what an awesome person she was for confessing. I later learned that all of her friends there tried to talk her out of calling me to confess, but she called me anyway …” – Redditor TankandJethro

“She came to me, admitted it and completely broke down.”

caption Genuine heartbreak led to another chance. source Carl Court/Getty Images

“I gave her another chance because of how genuinely heartbroken she seemed that she did it. She came to me, admitted it and completely broke down … She is a different person now, and I trust her more than any other person in my life [even though it took her] a long time to earn back my trust. It’s been about five years since then, and we couldn’t be happier.” – Redditor fortune_poop_teller

“I gave her a second chance because she communicated with me.”

“I forgave my significant other after she cheated on me while out drinking … I gave her a second chance because she communicated with me. She told me everything she could remember the next morning and [she seemed] remorseful. “Above all else, I laid down what I would need to be able to trust her again … While it hasn’t been all sunshine and roses since then, things are okay, and I trust her implicitly.” – Redditor ProjectKurtz

“… We worked at it, and we learned our love languages, and tried to make it work. “

“The trust is back, and I didn’t expect that to ever truly happen. We’re closer than we’ve ever been, and our relationship and love grows every day. It really sucked. But, we loved each other, recognized the mistake, and wanted to try. So we did, and it worked out … [I no longer] worry that she’s cheating or anything of the sort.” – Redditor fromtheotherside222

“Forgiveness was easier than starting over.”

“My wife cheated on me. [Ultimately,] forgiveness was easier than starting over. … She regretted it, eliminated the [guy] from her life and vowed to make it right. It won’t ever be the same again, but that’s okay. We’re happier than ever.” – Redditor itwill_getbetter

“So, we went to counseling, and in the process, [we opened up about] everything that was going on between us and our issues.”

caption “It was surprisingly freeing.” source fizkes/Shutterstock

“When I found out [she was having affairs], I immediately wanted a divorce, but a friend of mine who had gone through this gave me some very good advice: Wait at least two months before you [decide] and don’t let anger be the primary cause for your decision …

“So, we went to counseling, and in the process, [we opened up about] everything that was going on between us and our issues. It was surprisingly freeing. We had not been honest with each other in years, and we had a mountain of issues that led to where we were.

“So, begrudgingly at first, we worked at it, and we learned our love languages, and tried to make it work. And it’s been 1,000% better than before … After bridging this massive rift, we feel like we’ve gotten over a massive trauma that actually brought us closer.” – Redditor abelincolnsheadhole

“No sex, but it doesn’t have to be sex to be cheating, right?”

“I forgave my SO after she cheated on me while out drinking. No sex, but it doesn’t have to be sex to be cheating, right?

“I gave her a second chance because she communicated with me. She told me everything she could remember the next morning, and was crying and remorseful.

“But above all else, I laid down what I would need to be able to trust her again. I told her I needed her to stop going out and getting drunk like that, especially with the people she was with because they encouraged it. I didn’t give her an ultimatum, I even said if she still wanted to drink I’d happily go out with her and be her DD and her moral compass, considering none of her drinking ‘friends’ would be.

“She stopped going out drinking, and while it hasn’t been all sunshine and roses since then, things are OK, and I trust her implicitly.” – Redditor ProjectKurtz

“I saw no need in ending a great relationship over something that was she was genuinely ashamed of doing …”

“It was just a kiss. She told me what happened the day after it did and was remorseful and apologetic … She didn’t try to make any excuses about what happened. She admitted she made a mistake and knew why it was a big deal. It was just a single moment of weakness and ultimately I saw no need in ending a great relationship over something that was she was genuinely ashamed of doing … She hasn’t done it again, and we ‘forgot’ that it happened.” – Redditor Fredfredbug4