2 Mississippi men tried to cash in a lottery ticket for $100,000 after supergluing the winning numbers onto it, police say

- Mississippi police say two men have been arrested after they allegedly used superglue to attach the winning numbers onto a lottery ticket and tried to cash it in.
- The men were both arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and uttering a counterfeit instrument over $1,000
- CNN reported that lottery officials with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation realized the ticket was fake and called police.
The Flowood Police Department told CNN the men had signed the ticket and presented it to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, but lottery officials realized it was fake and called authorities.
Local media reports published pictures of the fake ticket, which appears to have a strip with the “winning numbers” laid across the middle of the ticket.
Can you tell that this is scratch off ticket is fake? Two men are accused of using super glue to attach winning numbers to a losing Mississippi lottery ticket. https://t.co/CGaNy6zEay pic.twitter.com/ek1rd1ZWCP
— Candace S. Coleman (@candacescoleman) January 6, 2020
WJTV reported that the men, 47-year-old Odis Latham and 48-year-old Russell Sparks, were both arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and uttering a counterfeit instrument worth more than $1,000. Latham was also charged with false identification.
The station reported that both men were set to appear in court on Tuesday.
