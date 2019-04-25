The new trailer for the ‘Men in Black’ sequel hilariously honors its first woman in black

- source
- Sony Pictures
- Sony Pictures released a new trailer for “Men In Black: International,” which hits theaters on Friday, June 14. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson star as Agent H and Agent M (also known as Molly), respectively.
- The trailer gives more information about Molly, who saw her parents’ memories erased by the MIB when she was a child and took 20 years to track down the top-secret organization.
- After joining and becoming the first female agent, she gets paired with Agent H to travel around the world and deal with new alien threats that have “compromised” MIB.
- “We are the Men in Black,” Hemsworth’s character says before correcting himself and calling them the “Men and Women in Black.” There’s also a scene where Agent H agrees that Agent M is “a queen.”
- The cast also includes Kumail Nanjiani, Liam Neeson, and Emma Thompson.
- Watch the trailer below.
