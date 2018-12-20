The first trailer for ‘Men in Black: International’ features a nod to Chris Hemsworth’s Marvel role, and people are obsessed

caption Chris Hemsworth plays Agent H in “Men in Black: International.” source Sony Pictures Entertainment

The newly released trailer for “Men in Black: International” includes a reference to star Chris Hemsworth’s role as Thor, and fans are here for it.

Hemsworth stars as Agent H in the spin-off of the franchise that started 22 years ago and starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. In the movie, the actor suits up alongside Liam Neeson and Tessa Thompson to fight extraterrestrial threats around the world.

At one point in the trailer, Hemsworth’s character comes face to face with an alien, who kicks him to the ground. Agent H then reaches for a conveniently placed hammer and says, “Looks like the tables have turned,” before throwing it at his opponent. It didn’t go as anticipated though, because the alien caught the weapon and Agent H said: “That was an incredible catch.”

caption Chris Hemsworth isn’t playing Thor in the movie, but he’s still relying on a hammer to pack a punch. source Sony Pictures Entertainment

Fans took to Twitter to express their joy over seeing Hemsworth once again wielding a hammer.

Was that a sneaky little Easter Egg at the end of the trailer? pic.twitter.com/ZJSjcGu16J — Cory Majka (@MajkaCory) December 20, 2018

OMG Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson too!!!!!!! ???????? This looks awesome!!!!! And that reference to Thor in the end. ???? pic.twitter.com/IqxyaxH6AQ — Maripa Iglesias ♉️???? (@Dra_Xtrange) December 20, 2018

Hahaha! Love what you did there! #thorshammer! — Meredith Miner-Reese (@MeredithMiner) December 20, 2018

hahaha i love that bit at the end with the hammer I'm on board with this. — Mike Yuan (@MikeYuan82) December 20, 2018

Love the Thor reference!! — Duncan Smith (@edward036) December 20, 2018

Truly is the god of hammers pic.twitter.com/sNOCSRyxaG — 0takubabi (@thatwithergal) December 20, 2018

Many of the reactions were also focused on the movie feeling like an extension of “Thor: Ragnarok,” where Hemsworth and Thompson shared the screen as Thor and Valkyrie. They were even more tweets suggesting new plots for the beloved characters, plus references to the events that transpired in “Avengers: Infinity War.”

you: men in black international me, an intellectual: the followup to avengers: endgame, where thor and valkyrie are elected earth's intergalactic diplomats so we can avoid catastrophic alien mayhem and tony stark can take a nap pic.twitter.com/Z6m3E5NN6I — emma lord (@dilemmalord) December 20, 2018

The trailer of Men In Black is more like a teaser trailer of Thor Ragnarok 2 — joahna. (@hazzcupicake) December 20, 2018

the new men in black film is secretly a valkyrie and thor elseworlds story i won't hear anything else — niggathée chalamet (@hanxine) December 20, 2018

Hmm the Stars of Thor is in the New Men in Black So that’s what they be doing between Avengers missions — Super Helpful Kwame (@SUPERHELPFULBk) December 16, 2018

I mean, the new Men in Black trailer is cool and all, but I just keep thinking how insensitive it is to play that song. I mean, 'Oh Snap', really? Thor and Valkyrie must be having horrible flashbacks..#MiB #meninblack — Matthew Shiell (@mattsh_) December 20, 2018

“Men in Black: International” hits theaters on Friday, June 14, 2019. Hemsworth will reprise his role of Thor in the next “Avengers” movie on Friday, April 26, 2019.

