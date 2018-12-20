‘Men in Black’ is getting a new sequel 22 years after the original — here’s the first trailer

- source
- Sony Pictures Entertainment
- The official trailer for “Men in Black: International” was released, and shows Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson suiting up to fight aliens across the globe.
- The “Thor: Ragnarok” co-stars are joined by Liam Neeson (who plays the head of London MIB) and Emma Thompson (who reprises her role as the chief of the organization).
- The trailer also features a reference to Hemsworth’s Marvel character, as the actor is seen throwing a hammer at an alien.
- There’s a nod to the franchise’s original stars, Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, too
- The spin-off will be released on Friday, June 14, 2019, 22 years after the first film hit theaters.
- Watch the video below.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.