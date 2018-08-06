An out-of-control wildfire in California is now the 2nd largest in the state’s history — see photos from the scene

- source
California is getting walloped by out-of-control wildfires.
Over the weekend, one of the many ongoing fires – the Mendocino Complex Fire – almost doubled in size. Firefighters have 30% of the blaze contained, officials told The Los Angeles Times on Monday.
The fire increased as dry winds and triple-digit weather combined two smaller blazes, the Ranch Fire and the River Fire.
It’s now on track to become the largest in the state’s history, according to The LA Times.
The Mendocino fire has spurred evacuations in Lake County, though no one has been injured in the blaze so far.
That’s on top of 17 other fires that firefighters are battling throughout California, including the Carr Fire, which hit the city of Redding and has claimed seven victims so far.
President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in California to help assist with battling the fires.
“Battling these relentless fires requires a Herculean effort,” California Governor Jerry Brown wrote in a letter to Trump.
See photos from the Mendocino Fire below:
The Mendocino Fire grew to over 273,000 acres over the weekend after the Lake Fire and the Ranch Fire merged.
It’s already the second-largest fire in California’s history, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.
On Monday morning, there were 3,781 firefighters battling the blaze.
So far, the fire has only destroyed 75 structures, but is threatening an estimated 9,300 more, according to Cal Fire, the state’s fire agency.
Officials have ordered evacuations in the path of the fire.
See here for Cal Fire’s evacuation map.
As the Mendocino Complex Fire rages, yet another brush fire has forced the closure of Yosemite National Park during the busy summer season.
Check back for updates.