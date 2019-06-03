17 useful grooming gifts to get your dad for Father’s Day

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. This list includes a Sponsored Product that has been suggested by Gillette and that also meets our editorial criteria in terms of quality and value.*

Your dad is one of the hardest-working men in your life, and someone who deserves a thoughtful gift for taking care of you the way he does.

He probably doesn’t take the same care with himself, so instead of gifting him another tie or pair of socks this year, go rogue with an unexpected grooming gift like a shaving set, wash-off clay mask, or even a conditioning beard treatment.

Your dad already has a lifetime supply of ties, socks, and grilling gear. So for Father’s Day this year, get him a grooming gift he’ll use – and one we bet he doesn’t already have.

For someone who’s selflessly taken care of you before you were even in diapers, we’ll bet he has no idea where to start when it comes to grooming and skin care. Does he even own hair conditioner? Probably not.

From an innovative heated razor to a cologne made with clean ingredients, these are the grooming items he’ll never buy for himself but will definitely appreciate once he has them.

Here are 17 great Father’s Day grooming gifts he’ll never see coming.

A cologne made with clean ingredients

source Sephora

If your dad’s into clean ingredients, try a scent from Phlur. Made without parabens, sulfates, and more to adhere to the guidelines set by Credo and Sephora, he can spritz knowing that he’s safe from questionable chemicals.

Greylocke is a nice warm, woodsy scent that isn’t too musky, or you can get him a sample trio which includes fresh and citrus scents, so he can try them out before committing to a full-sized fragrance – on you, of course.

A travel-inspired travel set

source Aesop

Everything in this seven-piece kit of Aesop best sellers is travel-friendly, and it includes mouthwash and toothpaste too, so your dad can just throw the entire kit into his carry-on without even unboxing. And yes, the Resurrection hand wash and hand balm are included.

A heated, rechargeable razor

source Gillette

Not to be mistaken for another disposable razor, this one from Gillette is heated and rechargeable. One charge can last up to six uses and there are two levels of heat intensity for a satisfying, barber shop-inspired shave.

* Sponsored by Gillette

A fancy towel and candle set to make a hotel room feel like home

source Bespoke Post

A set of sauna towels and a subtle floral-scented candle is exactly what the doctor ordered after a cramped flight in economy.

A complete hair- and body-care set

source Facebook

Dad can just unbox this kit on the bathroom counter, knowing that the set comes complete with body wash, shampoo, conditioner, and deodorant.

An electric toothbrush

source Facebook

It’s time to convince your dad to finally ditch his manual toothbrush. You know, the one with the overturned bristles that look like they’ve been used to clean grout.

Essential shaving tools

source Macy’s

This four-piece shaving set is great for any dad trying to manage his five o’clock shadow; he just needs to supply his favorite razor. If he’s on the fence about scented shaving products, know that the sandalwood scent is warm without being overwhelming.

A complete body-care set for all the dad bods out there

source Dollar Shave Club

Dad will definitely appreciate the cheeky packaging and dad joke – and efficacious grooming items – in this set. There’s an Executive razor, refills, shaving gel, face wash, and more for a total of 10 pieces – a seriously good value for $50.

A powerful clay mask

source Facebook

Now your dad can join your next spa-night-in with a powerful clay mask made with both bentonite and kaolin clays. It goes on rose-y purple for amazing dad selfies.

A classic cologne he’s been using since college

source Macy’s

Your dad’s probably been using the original Acqua di Gio since he was in college. Upgrade him to the more intense Profumo or warmer Absolu, or just get him the OG – either way, you can’t go wrong.

A tattoo maintenance set

source Nordstrom

Like the handle-bar mustache he’s been grooming every other day, tattoos need maintenance too. Make it easier to keep his ink looking fresh with this set.

Beard-conditioning essentials

source Facebook

If your dad considers his beard as his third child, get him a conditioning Beard Serum made with argan and linseed oils.

Beautifully packaged soaps that double as decor

source Neiman Marcus

Whether your dad actually uses these beautiful soaps or just keeps them as decor in the bathroom like his mom used to is his call.

An electric shaver and trimmer that can be used wet or dry

source Philips Norelco

This two-in-one electric shaver also trims sideburns in one handy tool. He can use the shaver wet or dry, and it still won’t irritate sensitive skin.

A curated dopp kit

source Bespoke Post

Create your dad’s dream dopp kit setup with this curated set from Bespoke Post. It includes a soap bar, shampoo, conditioner, hair-styling paste, facial cleanser, and yes, even toothpaste so all the essentials are covered. The rugged leather pouch isn’t too shabby either.

A sleek cordless trimmer

source Amazon

This device looks more like sleek decor than a trimmer, so it’s great for dads who appreciate design. But it’s not just aesthetically pleasing; the blades can be adjusted with a dial and the precision trimmer can etch parts just as easily as fades.

A body-care set developed by pro athletes

source Amazon

Founded by Kobe Bryant and developed with the help of a group of major athletes, Art of Sport streamlines hair and body products into the art of showering quickly. Check out our full review over here.