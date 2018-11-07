16 men’s winter coats and jackets that won’t let you down when it’s freezing out

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

There are plenty of good looking winter coats out there, but finding one that will also keep you from freezing this winter should be your number one priority.

Brands like Patagonia, L.L.Bean, The North Face, Columbia, United By Blue, and more are known for creating heavy-duty jackets to keep you warm without sacrificing your sense of style.

While shopping, keep in mind that fill power is an important indication of warmth. Ranging from 450 to around 1,000 for apparel, fill power measures the fluffiness and volume of the down. Jackets with a higher fill power (fluffier down) can trap more air, which means they’re more capable of insulating.

Whether you’re looking for a coat that’s filled with goose down, bison down, lined with sherpa, or features a fur-trimmed hood, you’ll find it here.

Check out the best heavy-duty winter coats, below:

Patagonia Fitz Roy Down Parka

source Patagonia

Fill power rating: 800

The Patagonia Fitz Roy Down Parka can definitely get the job done this winter. It uses a 100% nylon Pertex Quantum fabric with a durable water repellent finish and 800 fill power Traceable Down to make for a jacket that’s lightweight and warm. Features like hand-warming pockets and a high collar add even more practicality to the jacket.

The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket

source The North Face

Fill power rating: 700

The North Face’s Nuptse Jacket has consistently been a best-seller for decades, but the 1996 version stands out as a fan favorite. Inspired by the popular mid-90s puffer, this new take on a retro style features a throwback look with updated warmth technology. Built to perform equally for the mountain and the city, it has a 700 fill power rating, a durable water-resistant finish, and the ability to stow into its own front pocket.

L.L.Bean Baxter State Parka

source L.L.Bean

Fill power rating: 650

While L.L.Bean got its start with the extremely popular Bean Boots, the Maine-based brand is one of the best at making quality outwear, too. The Baxter State Parka uses TEK2 fabric, L.L. Bean’s proprietary waterproof, windproof, and breathable material. Its 650-fill goose down will keep you warm down to 45 degrees below Farenheit. An abundance of pockets and a detachable fur hood add functionality and style.

Triple F.A.T. Goose Norden Jacket

source Amazon

Also available on Amazon here.

Fill power rating: 675

Founded in 1987, Triple F.A.T. Goose was known in the ’80s and ’90s for its extremely warm and on-trend designs. Since then, the brand has made a resurgence and the quality is better than ever. The Triple F.A.T. Goose Norden Jacket in particular is hands-down the best winter coat I’ve ever worn. It features a durable, water-repellent shell with hydrophobic nanotechnology, a 675 fill power rating and a fill weight of 13 ounces of white goose down, and a detachable genuine coyote fur hood. Other features include hand-warming sleeves, rubberized buttons, and a hidden metal wire in the hood to keep its form. Triple F.A.T. Goose also claims to ethically source all of its down and fur.

Backcountry Murdock 850 Down Jacket

source Backcountry

Fill power rating: 850

Made using feedback from Backcountry’s most experienced “Gearheads”, the Murdock 850 can handle some of the toughest weather. It has an 850 fill power rating, a durable water-resistant shell, and water-resistant zippers. The design is also extremely compressible, so if you plan to wear it while scaling a mountain or skiing in extreme weather conditions, you could absolutely add another layer on top (or underneath) without a bulky feeling.

United By Blue Ultimate American Jacket

source United By Blue

Fill power rating: not available

Outdoors startup United By Blue is shaping the future of sustainable outwear by using a unique insulation material – bison down. In addition to using the brand’s proprietary B100 bison down, the Ultimate America Jacket features a removable vest insert and a removable hood to take you through the different stages of winter. Learn more about bison down and United By Blue’s sustainability efforts here.

Alpha Industries Slim Fit N-3B Parka

source Alpha Industries

Fill power rating: not available

The Alpha Industries N-3B Parka is one of the most popular parka styles, and the Slim Fit version is the perfect balance between genuine military-style parkas and toned-down fashion parkas. It features a nylon shell, polyester filling, and a faux fur hood. I wear this jacket myself, and the best part is its “snorkeling” hood. It zips all the way up and extends past your face (but without covering your mouth), so cold winds or snow have no way of getting in.

Mountain Hardwear Glacier Guide Down Parka

source Backcountry

Fill power rating: 650

Known for being the go-to brand for mountain climbers, Mountain Hardwear is the perfect option for outdoor adventurers – even if you’re not scaling rocks. The Glacier Guide Down Parka features a 650 fill power Q Shield down, windproof AirShield technology, and a nylon ripstop shell. One of the most interesting features on this parka is the pockets, which are designed specifically to accommodate hand warmer packs for extra warmth.

Timberland Goose Eye Down Jacket

source Timberland

Fill power rating: 650

The Timberland Goose Eye Down Jacket is a great choice for those interested in a sporty yet warm design. Its outer shell is made from 100% water-repellent, recycled polyester. With 650 fill power grey duck down and draw-cords at the hood and hem, the jacket will keep you dry and warm under pretty much any condition.

The North Face Outer Boroughs Parka

source The North Face

Fill power rating: 550

Designed for the city, The North Face Outer Boroughs Parka features is waterproof, windproof, and features a 550 fill power rating. The classic parka design is finished with a faux-fur-trimmed hood.

REI Co-op High Country Down Parka

source REI

Fill power rating: 650

Inspired by a 1963 parka created for Mount Everest expeditions, the REI Co-op High Country Down Parka is timeless in design that’s made for extreme cold weather. The wind- and weather-resistant nylon shell is filled with 650 fill power down insulation. With a high neck collar, a removable hood, and packable design, it’ll keep you warm when needed and stow away neatly when not in use.

Columbia Titan Pass 780 TurboDown Parka

source Columbia

Fill power rating: 780

Columbia is another tried-and-true outdoorsmen brand, and the Titan Pass 780 Turbodown Parka is more than equipped for handling freezing temperatures. It uses 780 fill power TurboDown and OmniHeat thermal reflective technology for warmth, a four-way stretch material for comfort, and advanced waterproof protection.

Adidas ZNE Jacket

source Adidas Outdoor

Fill power rating: N/A

The Adidas ZNE Jacket features a sleek design for fashion minimalists and athletes who want to reduce distractions and extra bulk. It uses a stretchy woven water-resistant shell, down insulation, and high-neck collar and hood. If you’re competing in cold-weather sports or simply dislike heavy coats, you’ll be happy to have full mobility in this one.

L.L.Bean Ultralight 850 Down Jacket

source L.L.Bean

Fill power rating: 850

Considering it’s lightweight and slim profile, you’d be surprised at how warm the L.L.Bean Ultralight 850 is. With a fill power of 850, its one of the best jackets on the market in terms of warmth-for-weight. Although it can absolutely keep you warm on its own, it’s perfect for layering. Its stowaway pocket also adds convenience for travelers and commuters.

Polo Ralph Lauren Downhill Skier ’92 Jacket

source Ralph Lauren

Fill power rating: 650

Inspired by Ralph Lauren’s Downhill Skier Collection from 1992, this modern remake is both collectible and fully fitted for winter weather. The water-resistant shell features a bold red and blue colorway with a skier on the front and “USA” on the back. With 650 fill power from white duck down, drawstring hems, adjustable snapped cuffs, and a removable hood, it’s much more than just a fashion statement.

Moose Knuckles Ballistic Bomber Jacket

source Nordstrom

Fill power rating: 650

Founded in 2007, Canadian-based high-end brand Moose Knuckles is known for infusing cold-weather sportswear with luxury. As one of its original designs, the Ballistic Bomber is becoming a staple among fashion lovers in need of a fully capable jacket. The stylish waist-cut bomber features water-repellent shell, 650 fill power duck down insulation, heavy duty zippers, and a detachable hood with authentic blue fox fur.