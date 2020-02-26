Mercedes-Benz stuffed its smallest SUV with the most powerful engine of its kind

caption The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45. source Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes just unveiled the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45, and it’s the most powerful version of Mercedes’s smallest SUV.

The crossover packs 382 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque from what Mercedes is calling the most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine in a production car.

The GLA 45 blasts to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, and hits an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

It goes on sale later this year.

Mercedes just announced the most hardcore version of its most petite SUV. The newest member of Mercedes’ crossover lineup packs almost 400 horsepower, more than 350 pound-feet of torque, and a big spoiler out back.

Meet the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 – it’s so cute, it might even trick you into thinking your car can take it.

The GLA 45, as Mercedes advertises it, is for people who need a track car and a spacious SUV all rolled into one. It comes with high-performance suspension and brakes, standard torque vectoring, and what Mercedes calls the most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine in any production car.

Learn more about Mercedes’s meanest compact SUV below:

Mercedes has released the full specs of the 2021 AMG GLA 45. The small-but-mighty SUV is Mercedes’s most powerful version of its most diminutive crossover.

The hot SUV is equipped with what Mercedes calls the most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine found in a production car.

The 2.0-liter four-pot serves up a hefty 382 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque, Mercedes says.

That’s a full Honda Civic more horsepower than the base GLA 250, which is rated at a still-respectable 221 horses.

The GLA 45 sends power to all four wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic.

According to Mercedes, the SUV takes only 4.3 seconds to hit 60 mph and is capable of an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

Handling is improved thanks to standard rear-axle torque vectoring that automatically shifts power between the two back wheels. Mercedes says this increases traction in bad weather or when racing around the track.

The driver-focused AMG GLA 45 also sports stiffened suspension, adaptive damping, and high-performance brakes. Beefier six-piston calipers are available for those who prize extra stopping power.

The GLA 45’s exterior is dressed up with sporty touches like a huge rear spoiler …

… flared fenders, and AMG’s signature vertical-slat grille.

The GLA 45 also comes with sporty, bolstered seats.

Not to mention, buyers who opt for the AMG Track Pace feature can record lap times and store their own race circuits right in the infotainment system.

The GLA 45 is plenty sporty, but it’s still a shame that the US won’t see the Euro-spec GLA 45 S, which Mercedes rates at 415 horsepower.

As far as pricing goes, we should know more closer to when the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 goes on sale later this year.

