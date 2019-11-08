Mercedes-Benz and Mattel have joined forces to combat gender stereotypes — and to give away 50,000 classic Matchbox cars

caption MBUSA and Mattel have joined forces to support STEM/STEAM for young women. source MBUSA

Mercedes-Benz USA and Mattel have partnered to enhance STEM instruction and support it for young women.

The companies, in collaboration with several other partners, have commenced a “No Limits” program, which began on Friday.

Mattel and MBUSA are giving away 50,000 special Matchbox Mercedes 220SEs, celebrating racer Ewy Rosqvist’s 1962 win at the 1962 Argentinian Grand Prix, a gender-redefining performance.

Boys are into cars and girls … aren’t.

This unfortunate stereotype disadvantages women early on, steering them away from technical professions that they might otherwise be well-qualified for, based on their own interests and on academic performance.The National Science Board has reported that women make up less than 30% of people working in science and engineering.

Mercedes-Benz USA wants to change that, and the carmaker has joined forces with toymaker Mattel to accelerate the process.

The program is called “No Limits,” and it commenced on Friday to tie-in with national STEM/STEAM day in the US.

Beyond Mercedes and Mattel, the program also involves the “National Girls Collaborative Project (NGCP), a network of organizations that encourages girls to pursue science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers,” Mercedes said in a statement.

Celebrating a pioneering woman in motorsports

caption Ewy Rosqvist’s Mercedes 220SE, in Matchbox form. source MBUSA

Mercedes and Mattel are donating 50,000 Matchbox cars to the effort – and not just any model of vehicle, but a highly symbolic one: the Mercedes-Benz 220SE.

“It was in this car that Ewy Rosqvist defied all odds to become the first woman to compete in and win one of the most grueling races, the Argentinian Grand Prix, shattering records and the notion that women could not compete,” Mercedes said.

Rosqvist’s 1962 achievement was stunning. “Not only did she finish, she went on to be the first person to win every stage of the race, set a speed record and beat the previous champion by over three hours,” Mercedes noted.

“Whatever they aspire to be-an astronaut, engineer, judge, nurse, even the President, we want all children to dream big, dream bold and never give up on that dream,” Mark Aikman, general manager of marketing services for MBUSA, said in a statement.

“We’ve seen that stories like Ewy’s – championing women trailblazers and achievers-can have a big impact by calling into question the gender stereotypes that children may inadvertently adopt.”

Fans of Rosqvist’s, those interested in the collaboration, and Matchbox collectors will also be able to buy the 220SE in stores, starting in December.