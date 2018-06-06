You can now drive as many Mercedes-Benz cars as you want for $1,095 a month

caption The Mercedes-Benz Collection website. source Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz Collection subscription service launched on Tuesday.

The service is currently available in Nashville, Tennessee, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Monthly fees range from $1,095 to $2,995.

Sometimes, one Benz just isn’t enough. And Mercedes agrees. On Tuesday, the German auto giant launched its all-new US-based subscription plan called Mercedes-Benz Collection.

“We’re always looking to stay ahead of our customers’ needs and wants, as well as to bring new people to the brand,” Mercedes-Benz USA CEO, Dietmar Exler said in a statement. “We know there is a market opportunity for people who would like the ability to move in and out of vehicles, depending on what they need or want at a particular point in time, or who don’t want to own a vehicle right now.”

Membership to the Mercedes-Benz Collection requires a one-time activation fee of $495. There’s also a monthly fee that is determined by the service’s three tiers; Signature, Reserve, and Premier. However, only two of the three are available in each city.

caption The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45. source Mercedes-AMG

At $1,095 (not including tax) per month, Signature is the most affordable tier. It’s currently only available in Nashville and features compact C-Class sedans, coupes, and convertibles. The GLC 300 SUV and SLC 300 roadster are also available. The only high-performance model on offer is the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45.

Reserve is the middle tier at $1,595 and is available in both cities. This tier features mid-size E-Class sedans, wagons, coupes, and convertibles. The GLE 350 SUV is also available. A quartet of AMG models is on offer including the C43 sedan, GLC43 SUV, SLC 43 Roadster, and C43Coupe. However, Nashville members will have to live with four-cylinder E300 models while Philadelphia members paying the same price get more powerful V6 E400s.

caption The Mercedes-Benz G550. source Mercedes-Benz

Finally, there’s Premier at $2,995 per month. It’s available only in Philadelphia. Here’s where things really start to get interesting with access to Mercedes’ flagship SL roadster, S-Class sedan, and G-Class SUV. There’s also a host of AMG performance sedans and SUVs.

For members, the service is controlled through the Mercedes-Benz Collection app. This is where drivers can select their cars and arrange for pick-ups and drop-offs. All vehicles come cleaned and fully fueled. Insurance and 24/7 roadside assistance are also included.