Mercedes-Benz just unveiled the stylish new CLA coupe to take on BMW and Audi

caption The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA. source Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz unveiled its new, second-generation CLA four-door coupe at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday.

The new CLA will be powered by a 221-horsepower, turbocharged engine, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The CLA will take on the BMW 2 Series and the Audi A3.

Pricing for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA, which will go on sale in the United States in late 2019, is not yet available.

Mercedes-Benz unveiled its new, second-generation CLA four-door coupe at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday.

The CLA is Mercedes’ second new entry-level model, following the introduction of the 2019 A-Class sedan. The duo will take on the BMW 2 Series, as well as the A3, S3, and RS3 models from Audi.

Even though both the A-Class and CLA boast four doors and are similar in size, the CLA is distinguished by its sloping, fastback roofline, which allows Mercedes to classify it as a coupe.

source Mercedes-Benz

“With the first CLA we celebrated a huge success by selling some 750,000 vehicles and created a totally new segment with a four-door coupe,” Britta Seeger, the marketing and sales boss for Mercedes-Benz cars, said in a statement. “The new edition of the CLA has been developed further in an intelligent way and is even more emotional and sportier than its predecessor.”

Read more: 40 hot cars we can’t wait to see in 2019.

Power for the new CLA will come from a 221-horsepower, 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Unlike the rest of the Mercedes lineup, the CLA’s engine drives the front wheels, instead of the traditional rear-wheel-drive setup. However, the company’s “4Matic” all-wheel-drive system is available as an option.

source Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes has not revealed its 0 to 60 mph time, but the company did tell Business Insider that the CLA will have a top speed of 130 mph.

The CLA will boast the latest in Mercedes’ in-car and safety technology led by the company’s new Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system, which deploys artificial intelligence to learn about the driver’s needs and likes. On the CLA, MBUX is run through a standard 7-inch touchscreen or an optional 10.25-inch screen.

source Mercedes-Benz

The CLA is also equipped with a full-color head-up display, adaptive cruise control, active steering assist, and active brake assist.

The first-generation Mercedes-Benz CLA debuted in 2013 to positive reviews but suffered from some initial quality issues. The model recovered and was a popular seller for the automaker.

Pricing for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA, which will go on sale in the US in late 2019, is not yet available.