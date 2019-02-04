Mercedes-Benz deleted a tweet bashing the 2019 Super Bowl, which was played in a stadium the company is paying $324 million to name

- Mercedes-Benz has deleted a tweet criticizing this year’s Super Bowl.
Mercedes-Benz has deleted a tweet criticizing this year’s Super Bowl.
“If this game weren’t in my stadium, I would have driven away by now. #AClassRealTalk #SB53” the tweet said. The tweet was posted by the Mercedes-Benz USA account and has since been deleted.
Mercedes-Benz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This year’s Super Bowl was played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has served as the home of the Atlanta Falcons since 2017. Mercedes-Benz is paying $324 million over 27 years for naming rights to the stadium.
The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in this year’s Super Bowl by a score of 13-3. The game featured the fewest total points in Super Bowl history and was the third-lowest-scoring game from this NFL season, an anomaly in a season characterized by innovative, high-scoring offenses.
