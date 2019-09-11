Mercedes-Benz just revealed an electric concept sedan that the company says is the future of luxury cars

caption The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept. source Mercedes-Benz

On Tuesday, Mercedes-Benz released a new show car, the Vision EQS, in its forthcoming series of sustainable electric vehicles,

The company says the car will accelerate to 60 mph in under 4.5 seconds, reaching a top speed of 124 mph.

The concept is part of the company’s initiative to be carbon neutral within 20 years.

Mercedes-Benz showed off a new direction for its forthcoming fleet of electric vehicles with a new show car, the Vision EQS, which it hopes will “provide an outlook on a new dimension in sustainable luxury,” according to the press release.

As part of its effort to be more sustainable, the company is incorporating recycled material and artificial leather, and encouraging customers to charge their cars from renewable energy sources.

The company’s “Ambition 2039” initiative entails becoming carbon neutral in 20 years, and according to the press release, it is “open to discussions about the effective pricing of CO2 and incentives for low-carbon or carbon-free technologies.”

With the concept, Mercedes-Benz also announced its commitment to a “self-determined driving,” rather than self-driving cars, which electric car companies like Tesla are working towards. In the statement, Mercedes emphasized that going forward, the brand will focus on “individual driving pleasure” in its designs.

Here’s a closer look at Mercedes’ new vision for luxury:

Mercedes says the concept has an operating range of 700 km, or about 435 miles.

At an output of 469 hp, the Vision meets the performance level of other sports cars.

The car comes with all-wheel drive.

Like most electric cars, the battery is located in the floor of the car between the axles.

The battery can charge to 80% in under 20 minutes with a 350 kW connection.

According to Mercedes-Benz, this model gives a glimpse into future luxury car interiors.

Mercedes-Benz says it “draws its inspiration from the world of luxury yachts”

The maple trim is sourced from German forests chosen for their relatively small carbon footprint.

The speakers are covered in gold.

Recycled materials appear throughout the design, including “ocean waste plastic” in the roof liner.

The car’s rear is highlighted with 229 “illuminated, individual stars” lit by LED.

The vehicle features a digital LED grille.

To signal, the panel comes to life to create 3D images to communicate the intention to turn.

Mercedes-Benz is working toward a carbon-neutral collection of cars within 20 years.

Electric power can be a major source of CO2, so the brand is encouraging customers to use “green” energy from renewable sources where possible.