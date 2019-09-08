This luxurious tiny home on wheels was made from a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van

caption Hymer utilizes many preexisting “tiny home” concepts that allow the compact Sprinter to feel more spacious, according to the motorhome maker. source Hymer

Motorhome maker Hymer and chemical company BASF have created the VisionVenture, a concept mobile tiny home using the chassis of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

The VisionVenture has a roof and rear patio with a barbecue, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and living “room” that can double as an office space.

The home uses 3D printing, photovoltaic technology, and multipurpose furniture to create a self-sufficient space, according to Hymer.

“A major source of inspiration for this project was the camper community, who have given us new impetus with their creative ideas and DIY conversions,” Hymer President Christian Bauer said in a prepared statement.

Hymer utilizes many preexisting “tiny home” concepts that allow the compact Sprinter to feel more spacious, according to the motorhome maker.

For example, many elements of the home are multi-purpose, including a lamp that serves as the patio light, ceiling light, and an interior light pendant. The staircase, which leads to the roof, doubles as a storage unit, and the bathroom sink can be tucked away to make room for the shower.

“We are confident that we will be able to introduce some elements from this array of innovative and extremely customer-friendly solutions into series production in the not too distant future,” Bauer said.

Take a look at the VisionVenture concept built on the same van Amazon uses to deliver its packages:

Hymer has partnered with BASF to create a concept tiny home on wheels, the VisionVenture.

The home is built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis.

BASF, a German chemical company with a self-proclaimed focus on sustainability, provided over 20 materials for the home, including the paintwork, high-performance plastics, and slate veneers.

The home keeps the Sprinter’s doors, headlights, and radiator grille.

However, the windscreen, A-pillar, hood, and rooflight have been redesigned.

Parts of the home, including the wheel arch panel, were produced using 3D printing, which Hymer claims gives the parts a “robust, rubber-like quality.”

Hymer claims the paintwork can cool the surface temperature of the car by 20 degrees Celsius, or 68 degrees Fahrenheit, and interior of the vehicle by 4 degrees Celsius, or 39.2 degrees Fahrenheit.

The LED-illuminated staircase also has extra interior storage space.

The home comes with an inflatable pop-top roof with a seven-centimeter thick honeycomb wall for insulation. The roof can be inflated with either hot or cooled air and is photovoltaic like a solar panel, increasing its self-sufficiency, according to Hymer.

The interior of the Sprinter-home includes a private patio with a pull-out electric barbecue, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and living “room” that doubles as an office space.

Multiple decorations in the home are multi-purpose. For example, the wall covering was designed as a “rail system” that allows for storage or decoration hanging. The lamp can be moved and serves as a patio light, ceiling light, and light pendant.

The bathroom side wall unfolds to allow the sink to be stored away.

This leaves more room for a shower cubicle that has a rain shower function.

Hymer claims the concept car is a foreshadowing of what travel could look like by 2025.