Meet Jupiter, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van converted into a colorful tiny home on wheels.

- source
- Nomad Vanz
- Nomad Vanz has created Jupiter, a bright-red custom tiny home on wheels.
- Jupiter was built on the chassis of a red Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with a 144-inch wheelbase and a high roof.
- The van includes features like a dog barrier, toilet, shower, bed, and a kitchen.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Nomad Vanz, a camper van conversion design company, has created Jupiter, a bright-red Mercedes-Benz Sprinter converted into a camper van that can sleep up two people.
The North Vancouver, British Columbia-based company is one of many taking part in the trendy #VanLife movement by creating custom live-in vans on the chassis of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter or Metris.
The company specializes in custom vans for both weekend getaways and full-time van living, and will also work with United States-based clients so long as it’s built on a US-purchased Sprinter chassis.
Jupiter is based on a Sprinter 4×4 Cargo Van 2500 with a high roof and a 144-inch wheelbase, costing at least $120,000 to convert. The van comes with accessories such as a dog barrier, toilet hidden in a cabinet, shower, and a foldable bed.
Keep scrolling to learn about Jupiter:
There is a drawbridge bed towards the rear of the van that can be folded and stored away.
- source
- Nomad Vanz
The tabletop can serve as a workspace or lounging area.
- source
- Nomad Vanz
There’s a “rain closet,” a custom indoor-outdoor shower with a stowaway shower wand, shower curtain, and flush-mounted shower pan.
- source
- Nomad Vanz
The kitchen is equipped with a ceramic diesel stove, sink, Vitrifrigo refrigerator-freezer, and microwave.
- source
- Nomad Vanz
There is a 46-gallon, steel water tank that services water to the camper. The tank is placed where the factory spare tire would normally be, and the tire has been moved to a custom rack on the back of the van.
- source
- Nomad Vanz
There’s an on-board air and hot-water heater, as well as an instant water-purification system.
- source
- Nomad Vanz
The vent in the ceiling means there’s no need for an air-conditioning unit.
- source
- Nomad Vanz
All systems on the van are controlled by the “Command Centre” that’s hidden behind a cabinet. The center includes monitors that display battery levels, solar and alternator input, and the status of the heating, hot water, and grey water tanks.
- source
- Nomad Vanz
There’s an air compressor that extends out of the van and can inflate bicycles, and van tires.
- source
- Nomad Vanz
The company used a spray liner on the interior floor and on the exterior trim to protect the van from damage.
- source
- Nomad Vanz
The van comes with a toilet mounted on drawer slides, allowing it to be tucked away when it’s not in use.
- source
- Nomad Vanz
The floor mats were hand-sewn and made of durable woven vinyl textile with a commercial-grade polyurethane backing, according to the automaker. Polyurethane allows it to withstand heat and water, according to Hunker.
- source
- Nomad Vanz
Source: Hunker