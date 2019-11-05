Meet Jupiter, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van converted into a colorful tiny home on wheels.

source Nomad Vanz

Nomad Vanz has created Jupiter, a bright-red custom tiny home on wheels.

Jupiter was built on the chassis of a red Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with a 144-inch wheelbase and a high roof.

The van includes features like a dog barrier, toilet, shower, bed, and a kitchen.

Nomad Vanz, a camper van conversion design company, has created Jupiter, a bright-red Mercedes-Benz Sprinter converted into a camper van that can sleep up two people.

The North Vancouver, British Columbia-based company is one of many taking part in the trendy #VanLife movement by creating custom live-in vans on the chassis of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter or Metris.

The company specializes in custom vans for both weekend getaways and full-time van living, and will also work with United States-based clients so long as it’s built on a US-purchased Sprinter chassis.

Jupiter is based on a Sprinter 4×4 Cargo Van 2500 with a high roof and a 144-inch wheelbase, costing at least $120,000 to convert. The van comes with accessories such as a dog barrier, toilet hidden in a cabinet, shower, and a foldable bed.

Keep scrolling to learn about Jupiter:

There is a drawbridge bed towards the rear of the van that can be folded and stored away.

The tabletop can serve as a workspace or lounging area.

There’s a “rain closet,” a custom indoor-outdoor shower with a stowaway shower wand, shower curtain, and flush-mounted shower pan.

The kitchen is equipped with a ceramic diesel stove, sink, Vitrifrigo refrigerator-freezer, and microwave.

There is a 46-gallon, steel water tank that services water to the camper. The tank is placed where the factory spare tire would normally be, and the tire has been moved to a custom rack on the back of the van.

There’s an on-board air and hot-water heater, as well as an instant water-purification system.

The vent in the ceiling means there’s no need for an air-conditioning unit.

All systems on the van are controlled by the “Command Centre” that’s hidden behind a cabinet. The center includes monitors that display battery levels, solar and alternator input, and the status of the heating, hot water, and grey water tanks.

There’s an air compressor that extends out of the van and can inflate bicycles, and van tires.

The company used a spray liner on the interior floor and on the exterior trim to protect the van from damage.

The van comes with a toilet mounted on drawer slides, allowing it to be tucked away when it’s not in use.

The floor mats were hand-sewn and made of durable woven vinyl textile with a commercial-grade polyurethane backing, according to the automaker. Polyurethane allows it to withstand heat and water, according to Hunker.

