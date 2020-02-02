This Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van was turned into a drivable tiny home for a couple who wanted to travel coast to coast — see inside

caption Going Coastal. source Outside Vans

Outside Vans, a custom camper van conversion company, created Going Coastal, a tiny home on wheels built on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.

Erik Ekman – who had already been converting and building vans for 30 years – founded Outside Vans in 2007, according to the company. Now, the team of over 65 people produces over 100 custom conversions annually with the purpose of bringing “people closer to nature.”

Going Coastal was built last year for a #VanLife couple that wanted to travel to their son’s college soccer games while still having their own living and sleeping space. Their tiny home on wheels was designed on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter four-wheel-drive with a high roof and a 170-inch wheelbase.

The van has multiple seating and sleeping arrangements, all of which can be controlled with the arrangement of the dinette seats, removable tables, and three-paneled bed. Keep scrolling to see this unique camper van layout:

The ceiling is Sileather, a faux leather made of silicone, according to Material District. Outside Vans claims Sileather is easy to clean and durable.

caption Going Coastal. source Outside Van

Source: Material District

The soft garage wall separating the driver and passenger seats from the rest of the interior is insulated and removable.

caption Going Coastal. source Outside Van

“The true beauty of this build lies in the numerous seating and sleeping arrangements that can be configured in minutes,” its maker claims.

caption Going Coastal. source Outside Van

There are two dinette seats and removable tables, respectively.

caption Going Coastal. source Outside Van

The sleeping space can be accessed by lowering the tables and retrieving the three-panel bed.

caption Going Coastal. source Outside Van

Alternatively, a dinette seat can be kept up to create a smaller sleeping or lounging space.

caption Going Coastal. source Outside Van

There are three batteries, a solar panel, and a secondary alternator on board that automatically recharges the van’s battery while it’s moving or idle, according to Outside Vans. These different power sources help run the appliances in the van.

caption Going Coastal. source Outside Van

Amenities include an air conditioning unit and heater that keeps both the cabin and water warm. The soft walls used for insulation can be removed.

caption Going Coastal. source Outside Van

The kitchenette includes an induction stovetop, sink, refrigerator…

caption Going Coastal. source Outside Van

…and microwave mounted above the set.

caption Going Coastal. source Outside Van

There is also ample storage on the kitchenette via multiple drawers and cabinets.

caption Going Coastal. source Outside Van

The backdoor of the van includes storage baskets called stuff sacks…

caption Going Coastal. source Outside Van

…which also appear on parts of the interior roof of the van, allowing it to utilize the space to include as many storage options as possible.

caption Going Coastal. source Outside Van

Going Coastal has an external shower, custom safari rack, and front and rear bumper protection. The exterior also has a 50-inch light bar at the front of the van and load lights in the rear