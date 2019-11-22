Mercedes-Benz unveils new ultra-plush Maybach SUV for people who want to be enclosed in a luxurious bubble of comfort

caption The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600. source Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show on Thursday.

The luxury SUV has chrome detailing throughout the exterior, including enormous front grilles.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but the car will be available in the US market by the second half of 2020.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, a chrome-fitted luxury SUV, at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The automaker claims the luxury ride – with the option of either five-seater – combines the “body design and technical basis of the GLS with the luxury of a top-class sedan,” according to the automaker. And for the first time, the automaker has placed electric features in its 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo engine: a 48-volt onboard EQ Boost with an integrated starter generator helps increase the horsepower of the car.

“We are embarking on another new chapter of our drive technology, which we are also successively extending further to other model series as we move towards electrification and hybridisation,” head of Mercedes-AMG Tobias Moers said in a statement.

The SUV is filled with luxurious features, such as a noise-insulated interior, optional fold-out table with a small refrigerator, and wheels created specifically for Mercedes-Maybach. Keep scrolling to learn more about the new chromed-out car:

The grille has a pinstripe pattern detailed with chrome that also dons the side windows and sill panels.

The Maybach-specific two-tone exterior paintwork is available in eight different color combinations.

The running boards are electronically controlled, automatically appearing within a second when the rear doors open.

There are also anti-slip and made of anodized aluminum, allowing for safer entering and exiting of the car.

“There is also the very high standard of design, which for example includes louvres in a pinstripe design and illuminated surfaces – which makes getting in a real experience,” head of product at Mercedes-Maybach Martin Hülder said in a statement.

Electronically-controlled sunroof opaque roller blinds come standard with the GLS.

The interior is noise insulated with a partition and shelf that separates the interior from the trunk.

The two outer rear seats can turn into reclining seats for naps or a more relaxed ride.

The automaker claims the SUV falls under the “luxury segment” because the seats are high above the road surface and more elevated than other cars.

Heated and ventilated massaging seats also come with the car.

The multi-contoured leather seats are indented to create a smoother, more stretched seat surface that adapts to the back of the passenger, according to the automaker.

The driver and front seats come with what the automaker calls an “energizing seat kinetics function” that makes the passengers sit “actively” by continuously slightly changing the inclination of the cushions.

There’s a Mercedes-Benz User Experience Rear Table in the center console and armrest between the two rear seats, which also has temperature-controlled cup holders. This allows for ride and entertainment functions to be controlled by the passengers as well.

There’s also an option for a fixed center console in the four-seater option that has extended, folding tables. There can also be a a refrigerator (for 0.75-liter champagne bottles, of course) and another optional add-on silver champagne flutes.

This feature can turn the car into a working and relaxing space, according to the automaker.

If poor air quality is detected, or if the GPS detects that there is a tunnel approaching, the car automatically turns on an air recirculation mode and closes the car windows.

There’s also an “Air Balance” package which includes a Mercedes-Maybach GLS-specific fragrance of white osmanthus blossom, leather, and spicy tea scents. It also pumps more negative ions into the air duct to attract positively-charged airborne particles, therefore reducing viruses and bacteria, according to the automaker.

The “Energizing” package includes “comfort systems” with ambient lighting, music, massages, and multiple 10-minute long “feel-good” programs. These can be further optimized if the passenger is wearing a smartwatch that measures personal health metrics like stress level and sleep quality.

A two-way in-car communication system allows front and rear passengers to talk more easily.

There are LED fibers with 64 colors that are in the door panels beneath the trims. These lights extend to the seats, rear console, and roof.

The leather on the instrument panel flows into the door panels and doors, creating an illusion that the upper cockpit is floating, according to the automaker.

Wood veneer trims were aged at least 10 years and have been precisely processed with digital technology and microscopic checks, according to the automaker.

The car has 550 horsepower and 538 pound-foot of torque. It can achieve a top speed of 130 mph and has a zero-to-60 time of an estimated 4.8 seconds.

Its 22-inch wheels come standard, and the optional 23-inch wheels’ multi-spoke design was created for Mercedes-Maybach.

There is also a “Curve” drive mode which leans the car into bends up to three degrees, reducing the latent force on passengers. This makes corner-turning more comfortable.

“Our customers normally own several different vehicles – and if they drive an SUV, we want them to drive a Mercedes-Maybach that offers them the luxury they expect from the brand,” Hülder said in a statement.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but the car will be available in the US market by the second half of 2020.