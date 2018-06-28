Meet Merli, the new and cuter cartoon version of the Merlion, whose favourite food is kaya toast

The newest Singaporean cartoon character is a new version of the Merlion named Merli. Singapore Tourism Board

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has just unveiled a new and cuter version of the Merlion called Merli.

It’s a “heartwarming and whimsical” caricature of the famous national icon which STB hopes will appeal to families with young children.

Merli, which is obviously short for Merlion, is also set to be featured in the tourism board’s upcoming global marketing efforts.

According to the STB, Merli is “energetic and outgoing, and has many friends from Singapore and around the world.”

Whenever his friends do happen to visit the Little Red Dot, Merli takes the opportunity to show them the best and most interesting parts of Singapore, including treating them to his favourite food, kaya toast.

Merli stickers will be given away free at the Orchardgateway Singapore Visitor Centre from now until July 3 to introduce the new character to the public.

The stickers will feature Merli in six different poses, and it will also appear on social media platforms around the world in the form of GIF comments and GIF stickers.