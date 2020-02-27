Disney World resorts are offering mermaid classes that include ‘tail fittings’ and swimming lessons

caption A view of an Ariel statue outside the Art of Animation resort in Disney World. source Disney Parks

Disney World is bringing back “Mermaid School,” which was first introduced in March 2019.

Each class lasts one hour, during which participants are fitted with “mermaid tails” and taught how to swim like fish.

Anyone aged 4 and up can participate, with tickets priced at $55 each.

Classes can now be booked for select dates at numerous Disney resorts.

Walt Disney World is bringing back a fan-favorite swimming class this spring.

Starting March 1, “Mermaid School” will be offered at seven resorts across Disney World. The one-hour classes are to be held at resort pools, where participants will be fitted with swimmable tails that look like mermaid fins.

According to a post on the Disney Parks Blog, class attendants will also receive lessons on how to swim like fish.

caption Some “Mermaid School” classes will be held at the Art of Animation Resort. source Disney Parks

Just like the original program, anyone aged 4 and older can participate in “Mermaid School.”

There are some updates to the classes.

At the end of each lesson, for example, participants will be gifted a “a unique medallion to commemorate their time ‘under the sea,'” according to the Disney Parks Blog. And rather than being held at four Disney World resorts, “Mermaid School” will now be offered at seven locations.

Those interested can participate at the Art of Animation Resort, Caribbean Beach Resort, Yacht Club Resort, Beach Club Resort, All-Star Music Resort, Polynesian Village Resort, and Riviera Resort.

caption You can also participate at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort. source Disney Parks

“Mermaid School” costs $55 per person, a $5 increase from last year. Classes can be booked by calling 407-WDW-PLAY.