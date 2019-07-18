Merriam-Webster says that in the past 24 hours ‘racism’ was a top search term

“Racism” was one of the most frequently looked up words with the past 24 hours, according to Merriam-Webster.com.

“Fascism,” “socialism,” and “concentration camp” were also popular search terms within the past seven days.

The trending search term has come up in discussions about comments made by President Donald Trump on Twitter on Sunday, in which he attacked progressive lawmakers and told them to "go back" to their "corrupt" and "broken and crime infested" countries.

On Tuesday, The House of Representatives voted to condemn Trump's comments as "racist" and explicitly called out Trump for his Sunday tweets.

Merriam-Webster dictionary on Wednesday said in a tweet that “racism,” along with “socialism,” “fascism,” “concentration camp,” “xenophobia,” and “bigot” are trending search terms.

????Tonight’s top searches, in order: racism, socialism, fascism, concentration camp, xenophobia, bigot — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) July 18, 2019

The terms “racism” and “racist” have been in the zeitgeist, following comments made by President Donald Trump on Twitter on Sunday, in which he attacked progressive lawmakers and told them to “go back” to their “corrupt” and “broken and crime infested” countries.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it’s done,” Trump tweeted, assumed to be referring to the “squad” of freshman progressives, which includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar.

Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, and Tlaib were all born in the US, while Omar came to the country as a refugee from Somalia and is now a US citizen. The four congresswomen, along with many Democrats, world leaders, and a Republican lawmakers, condemned the comments.

On Tuesday, The House of Representatives voted to condemn Trump’s comments as “racist” and explicitly called out Trump for his Sunday tweets.

“President Donald Trump’s racist comments have legitimized fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color,” the resolution states.

Trump responded to the backlash and said he wasn’t concerned with the backlash calling his tweets “racist.”

“It doesn’t concern me, because many people agree with me,” Trump told reporters on Monday.