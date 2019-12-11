Merriam-Webster named ‘they’ word of the year because of the rise in people openly identifying as non-binary

source REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Merriam-Webster announced on Tuesday that the singular pronoun “they” is the word of the year, marking a step forward in the broader recognition of non-binary gender identities.

The dictionary publisher said “they” is the word of the year because of a rise in searches for the term. Lookups for “they” increased 313% in 2019, correlating with the increase in visibility for non-binary people in mainstream media.

The post announcing the word of the year cited singer Sam Smith’s coming out as genderqueer and the increase in “they” and “them” appearing as people’s preferred pronouns in email signatures and social media handles as primary examples of the rise of visible non-binary identity.

This isn’t the first time Merriam-Webster has taken action to acknowledge non-binary people.

In an effort to remedy the lack of an officially-recognized English gender-neutral pronoun, the publication added the singular use of “they” and singular pronoun “themself” to the dictionary in September 2019.

“English famously lacks a gender-neutral singular pronoun to correspond neatly with singular pronouns like everyone or someone, and as a consequence, they has been used for this purpose for over 600 years,” Merriam-Webster wrote.

This addition of an officially-recognized pronoun beyond “she” and “he” is a necessity as more people begin to openly identify as non-binary. A recent Pew Research survey found that one-third of teens and people in their early 20s know someone who uses gender-neutral pronouns, and this number is likely to grow.

caption LGBT community members enjoy during the 7th edition of Hijra Habba, a gathering of queer community and its supporters, at Select Citywalk in New Delhi, India. source Hindustan Times / Contributor / Getty Images

Mainstream institutions are just now beginning to recognize people beyond “male” and “female”

While the singular use of “they” was only added to the English dictionary this year, non-binary gender identities have existed across different cultures throughout recorded history. From Two Spirit people in Native American tribes to Waria people in Indonesia, non-binary people have survived in spite of persecution and official institutions refusing to recognize them.

But as LGBTQ people more broadly have became accepted and more people have begun to openly identify as non-binary genders, mainstream attitudes have shifted. Airlines, universities and even governments have begun providing gender options beyond “male” and “female” on official documentation.

Australia began offering a third gender option on identification cards in 2003. In 2014, India’s government made the decision to officially recognize transgender and non-binary people in its written law. Denmark began granting passports with “X” as a third gender option in 2014.

Certain US states are also taking steps to legally recognize non-binary people.

Oregon became the first state in the US to allow non-binary people to choose X instead of male or female as a gender marker on their state identification card in 2016. Since then, 15 more states have passed legislation creating a third gender marker beyond female and male on state IDs and driver’s licenses.

caption Hit television drama, “Pose,” star Indya Moore identifies as non-binary and uses “they” pronouns. source NurPhoto / Contributor

More people are identifying as non-binary, including celebrities like Indya Moore and Sam Smith

As noted by Merriam-Webster, out non-binary celebrities are helping lead the charge towards equality for non-binary people.

In addition to Smith, actors like “Pose” star Indya Moore and Amandla Stenberg are non-binary and speaking up about their personal struggles navigating being non-binary in a world catering to cisgender, binary people.

Moore took to Instagram to discuss the pressures and struggles they felt in using “they” pronouns in April 2016.

“I am non-binary but I also realize for cis people & even binary trans people, that my identity [preferred gender pronouns] being respected depends on their ability to understand it,” Moore wrote. “Im overwhelmingly affected by my fears of being perceived as difficult in cases where I am misunderstood at the horizon of a difficulty I did not stimulate. So I usually keep it to myself to make it easier for others.”

The decision to not disclose gender pronouns or correct people when they get them wrong is one that many non-binary have to make – whether it be for safety, the comfort of others, or survival.

Perhaps as more official pathways to non-binary recognition are created and more non-binary people come out, the issue of pronoun recognition will become easier to navigate. “They” being named word of the year is a step.