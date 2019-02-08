Meryl Streep reveals why she was eager to join ‘Big Little Lies’ season 2

caption Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep on “Big Little Lies.” source Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Meryl Streep surprised television fans by joining the “Big Little Lies” season two cast.

At HBO’s Television Critics’ Association panel on Friday afternoon in Pasadena, California, Streep talked about why she took the role.

“I love this show, I was addicted to it,” Streep said. “I thought it was an amazing exercise in what we know and what we don’t know about people, about family, about friends.”

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Big Little Lies” season one.

The first season explored the dynamics between a group of women in a wealthy Northern Californian community. Celeste, played by Nicole Kidman, is experiencing an escalating physically abusive relationship with her husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgård). The series comes to a crashing finale when a friend of Celeste’s, Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz), pushes Perry to his death.

caption Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley are “The Monterey Five.” source Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Now Streep is joining “Big Little Lies” to play Perry’s mother, Mary Louise Wright, as she comes to the community following her son’s death. “The Monterey Five” (as the group of women will be known) will have to work to maintain the lie of how Perry was killed.

“When I got the chance to join the crew I thought, ‘Yeah, I wanted to be in that world,'” Streep said.

Streep also says she enjoyed how the first season “flirted with the mystery of things,” and the way it handled”what was unsaid, unshown, and unknown.”

Little is known about the events unfolding in this second season, since the first season was based on a single book by author Liane Moriarty. The new episodes were written by creator and executive producer David E. Kelley with input from Moriarty.

When Streep was asked what Mary Louise’s dynamic will be with daughter-in-law Celeste, Nicole Kidman said: “You love me.”

“I do love [Celeste],” Streep said, speaking about the character of Celeste. “That’s the only thing I’ll tell you. But that’s the truth.”

“Big Little Lies” season two will premiere sometime this June.