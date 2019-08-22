Meryl Streep is selling her NYC penthouse at a 26% discount. Take a look inside the $18.25 million Tribeca home, which spans an entire floor and has a landscaped wraparound terrace.

caption The full-floor penthouse includes a landscaped wraparound terrace with views of the Hudson River, One World Trade Center, and the Empire State Building. source Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty

Meryl Streep is selling her New York City penthouse for $18.25 million – a 26% discount from her original asking price, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

The 4,000-square-foot Tribeca home was originally listed for $24.6 million in August 2018 and later discounted to $19.75 million. Juliette Janssens and Allison Koffman of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Here’s a look inside the four-bedroom Manhattan apartment.

Streep’s penthouse sits at the top of River Lofts tower on Laight Street in Tribeca, where a private keyed elevator in the lobby leads directly to a private vestibule in the penthouse.

The building also has a fitness center, a 24-hour doorman, a bicycle room, a garden, and an on-site garage, according to the listing.

Tribeca’s 10007 is the richest ZIP code in New York City, according to Bloomberg.

The average income of the downtown neighborhood’s residents is $879,000, Bloomberg reported.

Streep brought in $8 million in 2015, making her one of the highest paid actresses in the world.

The skylit entryway to Streep’s apartment opens up to several shared spaces.

The penthouse has Brazilian walnut hardwood floors and a central audio system throughout.

The full-floor penthouse spans almost 4,000 square feet.

The living area includes a wood-burning fireplace and terrace access on two sides.

A media room on one side of the living area includes a built-in, wall-mounted television and can be separated from the rest of the space by pocket doors.

The kitchen features a butcher-block center island, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, two ovens, a six-burner cooktop from Miele, and a Bosch dishwasher.

It opens up to an outdoor kitchen on the terrace with a built-in gas grill and an al fresco dining area.

A dining table on one end of the open-plan living space can seat at least six people.

A study with a built-in desk and shelving occupies one corner of the apartment.

Sotheby’s could not release photos of the penthouse’s four bedrooms, which include a master suite and three guest bedrooms, but they can be seen in the listing.

The home has four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

A 10-foot-wide landscaped terrace wraps around three sides of the apartment.

The penthouse’s panoramic views include the Hudson River, One World Trade Center, and the Empire State Building.

Streep and her husband have owned the Tribeca penthouse for 13 years. They bought it for $10.13 million in 2006.

“I have gardened under the stars on hot days, and sat by the cozy fire while the snow piled up on the terrace,” Streep said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal. “This has been a great home for us, and I hope another family can now enjoy it as much as we have.”

According to the Journal, Streep and her husband are selling the penthouse because they’re moving to California.