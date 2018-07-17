Germany’s shock exit from the World Cup means Mesut Ozil will be coming to Singapore next week with Arsenal

Arsenal’s new manager has confirmed Mesut Ozil will travel with the team to Singapore for the International Champions Cup. YouTube screenshot/Arsenal Media

Germany’s loss is Singapore’s gain it seems as local Arsenal fans can look forward to seeing Mesut Ozil in the flesh next week.

The German midfielder has been named as part of the Arsenal squad that will play in the International Champions Cup (ICC).

New manager Unai Emery confirmed the news on the English Premier League side’s official website on Monday (July 16). He added Ozil will also be joined by Mohamed Elneny and Alex Iwobi, whose national teams Egypt and Nigeria also exited the World Cup early.

Most of Arsenal’s key players have returned to training since the start of July and the Gunners played their first pre-season friendly on Saturday, where they thrashed Boreham Wood eight-nil.

According to the club’s official website, the squad leaves London this Sunday and the travelling party, which is subject to change, will include first-team regulars from the last season like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin, Petr Cech, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Shkodran Mustafi and Aaron Ramsey.

Three of Emery’s five new signings are also expected to show up: Bernd Leno, Sokratis and Matteo Guendouzi.

The remaining two – Stephan Lichtsteiner and Lucas Torreira – have been given extended breaks as their national teams Switzerland and Uruguay respectively reached the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Besides Arsenal, the ICC will also feature Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid and French Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal will face Atletico on July 26 in a replay of last season’s Europa League semi-finals, which the latter eventually went on to win. The Gunners will then take on PSG on July 28 before the pre-season tournament wraps with Atletico playing PSG on July 30.