Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil dyed his hair platinum blonde after losing a bet to a teammate and now fans are saying he looks like USWNT superstar Megan Rapinoe

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil showed up to training with platinum blonde hair.

The new look was the result of a bet he lost with teammate Alexandre Lacazette.

On Twitter, many fans wondered if Ozil’s new look was a tribute to USWNT superstar Megan Rapinoe.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil dramatically changed his look during the Premier League offseason, showing up for preseason training sporting a platinum blonde top that was impossible to miss.

As Ozil told Sports Direct Football, the new style came thanks to a bet he lost to teammate Alexandre Lacazette.

“I lost a bet. Or we lost a bet against Laca,” Ozil said in an Instagram video. “Crossbar challenge yeah. Me, Sead [Kolasinac], and Shkodran Mustafi, so we lost altogether.”

On Twitter, fans quick to compare his look to that of United States Women’s National Team superstar Megan Rapinoe, who just weeks ago lead the Americans to another World Cup trophy in dominant fashion.

Read more: Megan Rapinoe proved all of her haters wrong with one of the most brilliant performances in World Cup history

Despite Ozil’s claim that the new style was due to the lost bet, many were convinced it was a tribute to Rapinoe.

Barber: what you want? Ozil: Rapinoe Barber: say no more pic.twitter.com/oEXZzox61m — Aubsaka187 (@MrWeedAFC) July 17, 2019

It's a done deal now Arsenal's first big signing Ozil Rapinoe???????? pic.twitter.com/xyUMs8B2L5 — Guy Benoît Kede (@guy_kede) July 17, 2019

????????‍♂️ Mesut Ozil hoping to channel his inner Megan Rapinoe this season… pic.twitter.com/r2NvjIceE3 — 90min (@90min_Football) July 17, 2019

What happened I woke up this morning and #Arsenal had signed Megan Rapinoe #ozil ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/39c4KHRfWD — Evs (@Evz1377) July 17, 2019

Even if Ozil’s blonde mop is a result of a lost bet to his teammate, if it does help him channel a bit of Rapinoe’s ability on the field, it certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Read more from Tyler Lauletta:

Adorable photo shows Megan Rapinoe cheering for the iconic 1999 Women’s World Cup Team as a child

The United States Women’s National Team used pages from their equal pay lawsuit as confetti during World Cup victory parade

Rose Lavelle’s elementary school shared an inspiring photo of the USWNT star when she was a young girl dressed up as Mia Hamm

Soccer fans chant ‘F— Trump!’ during live Fox News segment at a bar in France after the Women’s World Cup final