Mesut Ozil is all smiles despite quitting Germany – arrives in Singapore with Arsenal for friendlies with Atletico Madrid and PSG

Mesut Ozil has arrived in Singapore together with the rest of his Arsenal teammates. International Champions Cup

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil stunned football fans when he took to Twitter to announce his immediate retirement from the Germany national team on Sunday (July 22).

The lengthy three-part tweet was posted just before he flew out with the rest of the Arsenal squad, which arrived in Singapore for the International Champions Cup (ICC) on Monday morning.

The past couple of weeks have given me time to reflect, and time to think over the events of the last few months. Consequently, I want to share my thoughts and feelings about what has happened. pic.twitter.com/WpWrlHxx74 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 22, 2018

Ozil, who is of Turkish descent, became the target of the boo-boys after he met and took a photo with the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in May.

But he defended his actions by writing on Twitter: “For me, having a picture with President Erdogan wasn’t about politics or elections, it was about me respecting the highest office of my family’s country.”

He added: “My job is a football player and not a politician, and our meeting was not an endorsement of any policies. The treatment I have received from the (Germany Football Association) and many others makes me no longer want to wear the German national team shirt. I feel unwanted and think what I have achieved since my international debut in 2009 has been forgotten.”

Ozil looked visibly relaxed while checking into the hotel with the rest of his Arsenal teammates. The Gunners will play Atletico de Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in two pre-season friendlies on July 26 and 28 respectively as part of the ICC tournament.

Ozil with the rest of his Arsenal teammates waiting to check-in. International Champions Cup

Arsenal is led by new manager Unai Emery who has also picked new signings Bernd Leno, Sokratis and Matteo Guendouzi to travel to Singapore; together with regular starters from last season such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin, Petr Cech, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Shkodran Mustafi and Aaron Ramsey.