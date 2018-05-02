A ticket to the Met Gala is around $30,000, but that’s only a fraction of what it costs for a night at ‘the Super Bowl of fashion’

The Met Gala 2018 theme is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

It reportedly costs $30,000 for a ticket to attend the Met Gala.

However, that’s just the beginning of all the costs associated with the $3.5 million event.

The first Monday in May hosts the party of the year in the fashion world.

Dubbed the Oscars of the East, the annual Met Gala is back on May 7, themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” to celebrate the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s newest exhibition at the Costume Institute.

With 180 pieces on display, featuring high-end, expensive designers from Versace and Valentino to Dolce & Gabbana and Chanel, the exhibition will focus on the “dialogue between fashion and the masterworks of religious art.”

Helmed by Vogue’s Anna Wintour (and co-chaired this year by Rihanna, Donatella Versace, and Amal Clooney), the Met Gala is known for its best-dressed and worst-dressed celebrities, socialites, and businesspeople who walk the red carpet in their interpretation of the theme.

Anyone who is anyone is there, at least according to Wintour’s handpicked and closely scrutinized guest list.

But the cost to make an appearance during fashion’s biggest night out is a steep one, and the cost to make the event happen is even bigger. For $30,000 a ticket, those who passed Wintour’s approval can attend the $3.5 million event.

And that’s just the beginning of all the money that goes into – and comes out of – what André Leon Talley refers to as “the Super Bowl of fashion.”

Take an inside look at the money behind the Met Gala.

It cost $3.5 million to produce the Met Gala 2016.

source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Tickets for the Met Gala 2017, which 550 people attended, cost $30,000 — that’s enough to put a family of four over the poverty line. Some sources say tickets can even cost up to $50,000.

source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Source: Fortune, Page Six

Tables go for $275,000, but can go for up to $500,000. They cost even more if they’re paid for by sponsors. Yahoo sponsored the Met Gala 2015 and reportedly paid $3 million for two tables.

source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Source: Fortune, Page Six

Some celebrities attend the Met Gala for free if they’re sitting at a table a brand paid for and are lent dresses by fashion designers. But if you’re not Beyonce, it can cost around $62,000 to attend, including your hair, dress, makeup, and nails, Refinery29 estimates.

source Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Source: Refinery29

A designer gown for the Met Gala can range anywhere from $4,495 to $35,610.

source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Source: The Cut

Rihanna’s famous omelette dress at the Met Gala 2015, “China: Through the Looking Glass,” was made by Chinese designer Guo Pei, whose dresses cost around $680,916.

source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Source: The Guardian

At the Met Gala 2017, several stars were dripping in diamonds, from Paris Jackson’s $1,730 earrings to Reese Witherspoon’s $796,620 diamond ring.

source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Source: Vogue Australia

Gigi Hadid sported $2,000 artificial chrome nails dotted with crystals for the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” themed Met Gala in 2016. Kiss Nail Products, the company who made the nails, footed the bill.

source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Source: Fortune

An A-lister needs a place to get ready for the Met ball. A room at the Carlyle, a popular spot for gala attendees, costs between $820 and $910. Rooms at the Mark, another nearby hotel, cost between $1,195 and $1,250.

source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Source: International Business Times

There’s also the night’s talent. Katy Perry, who can charge about $1.5 million for an appearance, performed at the Met Gala 2017.

source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Source: Fortune

The Met Gala raised more than $12 million last year. Overall, Anna Wintour has raised approximately $186 million for the Costume Institute.

source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Source: Forbes

The Vatican will be loaning 40 rare items of religious significance to the Costume Institute for the Met Gala 2018, including a papal tiara featuring 18,000 diamonds and pieces worn by Pope Benedict 14th. There’s no word on its value, but diamond jewelry owned by Pope Paul VI recently went on sale for $1.9 million.

source Maurizio De Mattei/Shutterstock

Source:Harper’s Bazaar, Forbes