The 20 best Met Gala after-party looks celebrities wore

- The annual Met Gala took place on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
- After the ball, many celebrities attended glamorous after-parties.
- Stars like Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and Lupita Nyong’o changed into wild ensembles for the events.
- Other celebrities, like Jared Leto and Lili Reinhart, put new twists on their Met Gala fashion.
On Monday, tons of celebrities attended the 2019 Met Gala, held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
This year’s theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” which inspired many attendees to wear wild and over-the-top looks. But while stars like Cardi B and Katy Perry donned audacious looks for the event, some celebrities saved their boldest looks for the after-parties that followed.
From Kim Kardashian West to Hailey Bieber, here’s a look at what some of your favorite celebrities wore to the Met Gala after-parties.
Kim Kardashian West ditched her “wet” Met Gala look for a dazzling blue ensemble.
For the after-party, the reality-television star donned a blue minidress with a plunging neckline. She also wore matching gloves, tall boots, and a sparkling-blue wig.
Winnie Harlow opted for an animal-print ensemble.
While attending the Boom Boom after-party at The Standard Hotel on Monday, the model wore a leopard-print catsuit with a high neck. She completed the look with a matching corset, and thigh-high boots.
Kylie Jenner changed her outfit and hair color for a Met Gala after-party.
The makeup mogul first attended the Met Gala in a purple gown and matching hair. But while heading to Up and Down for the official after-party, Jenner wore a see-through blue gown with cascading feathers on the back.
She also wore a turquoise wig that perfectly matched her dress.
Her sister, Kendall Jenner, went for a more classic look.
She wore a reflective suit jacket over a matching skirt, and finished the look with a pair of black pumps.
Bella Hadid chose a tattoo-style dress and dark sunglasses for the event.
She also wore clear sandals while attending Harry Styles’ Met Gala after-party.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were one of the most fashionable couples at a Met Gala after-party.
Priyanka Chopra attended the Boom Boom after-party at The Standard Hotel wearing a sparkling minidress and matching tights. She accessorized with dangling earrings, a silver purse, and sharps heels.
Her husband, Nick Jonas, opted for a classic menswear look.
Katy Perry continued to match the “Camp: Notes of Fashion” theme, even at an after-party.
The musician wore a hamburger suit over a lettuce-printed dress. She also donned a sparkling headpiece, and jeweled hamburger-style shoes.
Hailey Bieber went much more casual for the event.
The model attended the official Met Gala after-party at Up and Down wearing a loose button-up shirt over sparkling shorts. Her hair was still styled in a ponytail, and her shoes were clear with black heels.
Tracee Ellis Ross rocked a sparkling pantsuit after the Met Gala.
She completed the look with a classic pair of pink pumps.
Janelle Monae altered her Met Gala outfit for the Boom Boom after-party.
Rather than wearing four hats like she did at the Met Gala, Monae only wore one at the after-party.
Lili Reinhart changed into pants to attend an after-party.
She continued to wear the same hairstyle, accessories, and strapless top as she did at the Met Gala, but swapped her blue shorts for black pants.
Hailee Steinfeld went full glam for the Boom Boom after-party at the Standard Hotel.
The actress looked stunning in a blush-colored gown with giant sleeves.
Zendaya ditched her princess ball gown for a practical pantsuit.
However, she did add some sparkle by wearing purple heels.
Emily Ratajkowski also donned a black pantsuit at the Boom Boom after-party.
But unlike Zendaya, the model left her suit jacket unbuttoned, and didn’t wear a shirt underneath.
Lupita Nyong’o chose to wear a sleek dress after the Met Gala.
Her blue-and-red ensemble was much simpler than her Met Gala attire, but was glamorous nonetheless.
Nina Dobrev wore a classic beige gown with ruffles.
She also styled her hair in ponytail, and added a pop of color with pink lipstick.
Ashley Graham dazzled in Gucci at the Boom Boom after-party.
She wore a gold minidress with a monogrammed Gucci belt, as well as matching heels and a cylinder-shaped purse.
Karlie Kloss swapped her Met Gala minidress for a menswear-inspired look.
At the Standard Hotel, Kloss donned an oversized suit jacket over a Gucci T-shirt and golden skirt.
Jared Leto continued to carry a model of his head after the Met Gala.
However, he did change into a new outfit for the Gucci after-party – he wore purple pants, a multi-colored shirt, and silver shoes.
Charlie XCX matched her dress to her hair after the Met Gala.
The musician rocked a shiny pink dress, bold eye shadow, and brightly-colored hair.
