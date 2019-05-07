The 20 best Met Gala after-party looks celebrities wore

caption Kim Kardashian attends the official Met Gala after-party on Monday. source Pierre Suu/Getty Images

On Monday, tons of celebrities attended the 2019 Met Gala, held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This year’s theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” which inspired many attendees to wear wild and over-the-top looks. But while stars like Cardi B and Katy Perry donned audacious looks for the event, some celebrities saved their boldest looks for the after-parties that followed.

From Kim Kardashian West to Hailey Bieber, here’s a look at what some of your favorite celebrities wore to the Met Gala after-parties.

Kim Kardashian West ditched her “wet” Met Gala look for a dazzling blue ensemble.

caption Kim Kardashian attends the official Met Gala after-party at Up and Down on Monday. source Pierre Suu/Getty Images

For the after-party, the reality-television star donned a blue minidress with a plunging neckline. She also wore matching gloves, tall boots, and a sparkling-blue wig.

Winnie Harlow opted for an animal-print ensemble.

caption Winnie Harlow attends the Boom Boom after-party at The Standard Hotel on Monday. source Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

While attending the Boom Boom after-party at The Standard Hotel on Monday, the model wore a leopard-print catsuit with a high neck. She completed the look with a matching corset, and thigh-high boots.

Kylie Jenner changed her outfit and hair color for a Met Gala after-party.

caption Kylie Jenner enters Up and Down for the official Met Gala after-party. source Splash News

The makeup mogul first attended the Met Gala in a purple gown and matching hair. But while heading to Up and Down for the official after-party, Jenner wore a see-through blue gown with cascading feathers on the back.

She also wore a turquoise wig that perfectly matched her dress.

Her sister, Kendall Jenner, went for a more classic look.

caption Kendall Jenner arrives at Up and Down for the official Met Gala after party. source Jackson Lee/Getty Images

She wore a reflective suit jacket over a matching skirt, and finished the look with a pair of black pumps.

Bella Hadid chose a tattoo-style dress and dark sunglasses for the event.

caption Bella Hadid arrives at Harry Styles’ Met Gala after-party in New York City. source Splash News

She also wore clear sandals while attending Harry Styles’ Met Gala after-party.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were one of the most fashionable couples at a Met Gala after-party.

caption Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Boom Boom after-party in New York City. source Splash News

Priyanka Chopra attended the Boom Boom after-party at The Standard Hotel wearing a sparkling minidress and matching tights. She accessorized with dangling earrings, a silver purse, and sharps heels.

Her husband, Nick Jonas, opted for a classic menswear look.

Katy Perry continued to match the “Camp: Notes of Fashion” theme, even at an after-party.

caption Katy Perry and Celine Dion talk at the Met Gala Boom Boom after-party. source Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

The musician wore a hamburger suit over a lettuce-printed dress. She also donned a sparkling headpiece, and jeweled hamburger-style shoes.

Hailey Bieber went much more casual for the event.

caption Hailey Bieber arrives at the official Met Gala after-party on Monday. source Splash News

The model attended the official Met Gala after-party at Up and Down wearing a loose button-up shirt over sparkling shorts. Her hair was still styled in a ponytail, and her shoes were clear with black heels.

Tracee Ellis Ross rocked a sparkling pantsuit after the Met Gala.

caption Tracee Ellis Ross at the Boom Boom after-party at The Standard Hotel. source Splash News

She completed the look with a classic pair of pink pumps.

Janelle Monae altered her Met Gala outfit for the Boom Boom after-party.

caption Janelle Monae at the Standard Hotel in New York City on Monday. source Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Rather than wearing four hats like she did at the Met Gala, Monae only wore one at the after-party.

Lili Reinhart changed into pants to attend an after-party.

caption Lili Reinhart in New York City on Monday after the Met Gala. source Splash News

She continued to wear the same hairstyle, accessories, and strapless top as she did at the Met Gala, but swapped her blue shorts for black pants.

Hailee Steinfeld went full glam for the Boom Boom after-party at the Standard Hotel.

caption Hailee Steinfeld enters a Met Gala after-party on Monday. source Splash News

The actress looked stunning in a blush-colored gown with giant sleeves.

Zendaya ditched her princess ball gown for a practical pantsuit.

caption Zendaya attends the Boom Boom after-party at the Standard Hotel in New York City. source Splash News

However, she did add some sparkle by wearing purple heels.

Emily Ratajkowski also donned a black pantsuit at the Boom Boom after-party.

caption Emily Ratajkowski in New York City after the Met Gala on Monday. source Splash News

But unlike Zendaya, the model left her suit jacket unbuttoned, and didn’t wear a shirt underneath.

Lupita Nyong’o chose to wear a sleek dress after the Met Gala.

caption Lupita Nyong’o attends the Boom Boom after-party on Monday. source Splash News

Her blue-and-red ensemble was much simpler than her Met Gala attire, but was glamorous nonetheless.

Nina Dobrev wore a classic beige gown with ruffles.

caption Nina Dobrev arrives at the Boom Boom after-party at the Standard Hotel. source Splash News

She also styled her hair in ponytail, and added a pop of color with pink lipstick.

Ashley Graham dazzled in Gucci at the Boom Boom after-party.

caption Ashley Graham at the Boom Boom after-party in New York City. source Splash News

She wore a gold minidress with a monogrammed Gucci belt, as well as matching heels and a cylinder-shaped purse.

Karlie Kloss swapped her Met Gala minidress for a menswear-inspired look.

caption Karlie Kloss arrives at the Boom Boom after-party in New York City. source Splash News

At the Standard Hotel, Kloss donned an oversized suit jacket over a Gucci T-shirt and golden skirt.

Jared Leto continued to carry a model of his head after the Met Gala.

caption Jared Leto at the Gucci after-party in New York City on Monday. source Splash News

However, he did change into a new outfit for the Gucci after-party – he wore purple pants, a multi-colored shirt, and silver shoes.

Charlie XCX matched her dress to her hair after the Met Gala.

caption Charlie XCX attends the Boom Boom after-party at the Standard Hotel. source Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

The musician rocked a shiny pink dress, bold eye shadow, and brightly-colored hair.