Held annually at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday of May, the Met Gala is perhaps the most important night in the fashion calendar.

Each year, A-list celebrities push the limits of red-carpet style in eye-catching ensembles designed to match the fundraising event’s theme. This year, the theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 Partisan Review essay “Notes on ‘Camp,'” in which Sontag defined the concept as “playful” and “anti-serious.” She wrote that camp “celebrates ‘style’ over ‘content,’ ‘aesthetics’ over ‘morality,’ and ‘irony’ over ‘tragedy.'”

Celebrity couples interpreted the theme in various ways at the 2019 Met Gala, with stars like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott wearing colorful takes on theme, while others like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned heads in even more over-the-top ensembles.

Here are the best – and wildest – celebrity couple looks of the evening.

Serena Williams stepped out on the red carpet in a voluminous yellow gown alongside her tuxedo-clad husband, Alexis Ohanian.

The Met Gala co-chair wore a custom Versace gown embellished with intricate butterfly details. Underneath her ensemble, she wore a pair of Nike sneakers, as she did to the royal wedding. And at her side, Ohanian wore a retro-style tuxedo with black pants and a white dinner jacket.

Kris Jenner dropped jaws in a pantsuit and dramatic jacket, while Corey Gamble incorporated a coordinating shade of blue with his tie.

caption Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kris paired a custom Tommy Hilfiger pantsuit with an eye-catching jacket, and finished her look with a blonde bob that Jenner told E! News was a last-minute decision after her daughter Kylie persuaded her to go blonde for the gala. Gamble was at Kris’ side wearing a shiny black tux, white shirt, and standout blue tie.

Miley Cyrus posed in a structured minidress next to Liam Hemsworth who wore a black tux.

caption Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2019 Met Gala. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cyrus channeled the ’80s in a green and black striped dress with patterned tights and block-heel sandals, while Hemsworth went for a minimalist black tux and bow tie.

Benedict Cumberbatch dressed up in a white suit, while wife Sophie Hunter wore a romantic gown.

Cumberbatch’s all-white ensemble included a vest, cravat, and hat. Holding his hand, Hunter wore a voluminous off-the-shoulder gown in a dreamy lilac color with statement sleeves.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse took a fashion risk with their couple style.

caption Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse attend the 2019 Met Gala. source John Shearer/Getty Images for THR

Reinhart wore a ruffled blue romper with plenty of volume with a Marie Antoinette-style hairdo adorned with flowers, while Sprouse went with a two-tone suit and floral embellishments.

James Corden and Julia Carey wore matching pink and black ensembles.

Corden went for a black suit with a pink stripe running down the pants and a pink shirt, while Julia Carey wore a floor-length pink dress with a ruffled black neckline.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were one of the best-dressed couples on the red carpet.

Lopez wore a sparkling silver Versace dress with a fringed headcap, while Rodriguez stood at her side in a sleek tuxedo with a light-pink dinner jacket.

Kim Kardashian West wore a latex dress with beaded details and a pair of Yeezy heels, while Kanye West went for a casual look.

caption Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Kardashian West wore a custom Thierry Mugler dress designed to make her look like a California girl who had just emerged from the ocean, as the KKW Beauty mogul told E! News. Meanwhile, West wore a Dickies jacket with black pants and boots, as Vogue pointed out.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas perfectly matched in their coordinated outfits.

caption Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the 2019 Met Gala. source John Shearer/Getty Images

Both Turner and Jonas wore ensembles that incorporated geometric designs. Turner opted for a colorful pantsuit, while Jonas went for a bold turtleneck tucked into black pants for their first red-carpet appearance as a married couple.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott showed off their couple style on the pink carpet.

caption Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Scott wore a monochromatic ensemble, while Jenner turned heads in an all-purple look.

Ryan Murphy and his husband David Miller took two different approaches to their looks.

caption Ryan Murphy and David Miller at the 2019 Met Gala. source John Shearer/Getty Images

Murphy stood out in an elaborate crystal-embellished design, while Miller was at his side in a classic black tuxedo.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union arrived in matching ensembles.

caption Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union at the 2019 Met Gala. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Union wore an intricate custom design by Dundas, while Wade was at her side in an embellished black suit.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen showed off their classically elegant style.

caption Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Bündchen opted for a shiny pink gown by Dior, while Brady went with a red velvet blazer.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre walked the carpet in two head-turning looks.

caption Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Elba opted for a colorful blazer, while Dhowre wore a shimmering rose-gold gown.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went with contrasting looks by Dior.

caption Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Chopra wore an extravagant design, while Jonas kept it classic in a white suit.