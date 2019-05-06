Billy Porter stole the show in a head-to-toe gold pantsuit with wings on the Met Gala red carpet

Billy Porter just topped his iconic Oscars tuxedo dress with his Met Gala look.

He arrived on a velvet litter being carried by six shirtless men.

His look included a head-to-toe gold pantsuit, headpiece, and gold-leaf shoes.

Billy Porter may have just topped his jaw-dropping Oscars tuxedo dress. He made his Met Gala red carpet entrance, fully embracing this year’s theme of “Camp” with a fully-gilded nod to Egyptian royalty, arriving on a plush litter carried by six shirtless men.

After being lowered to the ground, Porter stood before the crowd to reveal his full look: a dazzling golden pantsuit complete with matching 10-foot wings, a towering 24-karat gold headpiece, and custom gold-leaf shoes, according to Vogue. Wings opened, he ascended the famous museum stairs.

The look was designed by The Blonds, a New York City-based luxury apparel brand, and was appropriately named “Sun God.” Porter told Vogue that most of the inspiration was drawn from Diana Ross’ Ancient Egypt look, with additional influences from Elizabeth Taylor in “Cleopatra,” and Cher’s many Egypt-inspired looks.

“Each piece took several months to create,” David Blond told Vogue. “Customized for Billy, the catsuit was embellished by hand … with a mix of Preciosa crystals and chain fringe, as well as gold bugle beads. This is meant to emulate the rays of the sun as they catch and move the light.”

Phillipe Blond said the show-stopping wings were intricately constructed to look three-dimensional.”The wing cape is an archival piece, and it is comprised of gold baguettes, crystals, and beads, all anchored with caviar beads,” she said. “Each wing was made to look three dimensional by using tube beads as stilts to raise certain areas. In all, Billy will be wearing well over a million crystals, beads, and chains!”

