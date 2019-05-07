The 36 best — and wildest — hair and makeup looks celebrities wore to the 2019 Met Gala

- source
- On Monday, celebrities attended the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
- To match the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme, celebrities wore tons of bold makeup looks and hairstyles.
- Stars such as Lady Gaga and Gigi Hadid especially stood out by wearing bold and colorful eyelashes.
Each year, tons of celebrities attend the Met Gala in New York City wearing their most daring ensembles. But aside from their wild fashion choices, many people also wear showstopping makeup and hair looks to the event.
On Monday, a number of stars attended the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing everything from false eyelashes to bright eye makeup in an attempt to match the event’s theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”
Below, take a look at some of the best – and wildest – looks worn to this year’s gala.
Lady Gaga arrived wearing long eyelashes and fake tears.
She also matched her lips to her ensemble with Barbie-pink lipstick, and donned a short blonde hairstyle.
Laverne Cox used her makeup to add pops of color to her black ensemble.
The actress wore blue eye shadow, purple lipstick, and a light-blue hairstyle.
Ashley Graham added pearls and a bow to her ponytail for a touch of glam.
The model also accessorized with Gucci hair clips, green eyeliner, and bright highlighter.
Regina Hall dazzled with gems across her eyelids.
Her look was completed with bold eye shadow and pink hair.
Sara Sampaio’s eyelashes feathered out at the corners.
The model looked fierce, especially thanks to her smoky eye makeup.
Awkwafina matched her eye shadow to her dress.
For her first Met Gala appearance, the actress wore gold glitter across her eyelids, and glossy red lipstick.
Charli XCX contrasted her yellow dress with a pink-and-red beauty look.
As she walked the red carpet, the musician showed off her bright-pink eye shadow, and brown hair with red tips.
Mindy Kaling ditched her usually dark hair for a lighter shade.
Kaling’s blonde hairstyle perfectly complimented her gold dress.
Billy Porter stunned with his golden makeup.
His eyelids and eyebrows were entirely covered with sparkles, small pearls, and jewels. He also wore berry-colored lipstick with a gold streak down the middle.
Aquaria donned a bold white hairstyle and equally daring makeup.
Her hairstyle appears to have been slicked down with white paint, while her eye makeup looked geometric.
Natasha Lyonne went for a smoky eye look.
She also wore her hair in a curled style that sat right above the wings of her suit.
Darren Criss made a case for blue eye shadow at the 2019 Met Gala.
Like Billy Porter, Criss also drew a line down the center of his lips, though in red.
Madelaine Petsch experimented with bangs on the red carpet.
Her pink eye shadow perfectly complimented her turquoise gown.
Lucy Boynton also mixed shades of blue and pink.
The actress wore a blue hairstyle to the Met Gala, as well as silver lines surrounding her eyes.
Constance Wu opted for a dark version of a 1920s beauty look.
She wore dark lipstick, as well as a short and curled hairstyle.
Alessia Cara had black dots drawn across her eyes.
The musician paired winged eyeliner with six black circles across her face.
Elle Fanning looked like she stepped out of another decade with her half-up half-down hairstyle.
She paired the look with blue winged eyeliner, and shiny pink lipstick.
Kacey Musgraves channeled Barbie in a blonde wig.
And to match her outfit, the musician wore simple eye makeup and a bold pink lip color.
Gigi Hadid had some of the longest eyelashes on the red carpet.
The model’s eyelashes were a stark white color, while the rest of her face was almost bare.
Dua Lipa wore jeweled barrettes in her hair.
Her usually short hair was transformed into a long style with a beehive shape.
Lily Collins wore a similar hairstyle.
But rather than wearing jewel hair clips, the actress wore a white headband and flower clips. She also donned purple eye shadow.
Hailey Steinfeld opted for a curled hairstyle with a large bow on top.
For her makeup, the star chose green eye shadow, pink lipstick, and matching blush.
Kylie Jenner matched her hair to her colorful gown.
The reality TV star rocked a sleek purple hairstyle at the event.
Dakota Johnson was one of many celebrities to wear pink eye shadow at the Met Gala.
Her hair was more simple, styled in natural-looking waves.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked like a completely different person on the red carpet.
Her usually sleek hair was styled in curls, and her dark eyebrows were made an icy white. She also wore berry-colored lipstick, red eye shadow, and white eyeliner.
Tessa Thompson’s hair doubled as a whip.
Her ponytail was covered in latex, and extended past her feet.
Ciara had one of the biggest — and best — hairstyles of the night.
She wore an afro that extended past her shoulders, as well as green eye shadow that matched her dress.
Ezra Miller turned his face into an optical illusion.
Though he carried a mask, the actor mostly walked the red carpet while showing his actual face, which was covered with seven eyes.
La La Anthony took a unique approach to her hairstyle.
To match her money-themed dress, the actress walked the red carpet with coins attached to her head.
Though Cara Delevingne’s makeup was minimal, the model did add one pop of color to her face.
From one cheek to the other, the model wore a neon-orange streak across her face.
Lili Reinhart channeled Marie Antoinette with her bold hairstyle.
She attached flowers to one side, and completed the look with pink blush and matching eye shadow.
Kristen Stewart paired an orange-and-yellow beauty look with her dark ensemble.
Her eyes were decorated with the same colors – Stewart wore an orange shade over her eyebrows, and white shadow directly underneath.
Lupita Nyong’o had one of the most eye-catching beauty looks of the night.
She wore five gold combs in her hair, and sparkling eye makeup across her lids. She also donned lipstick in a deep shade of purple.
Nicki Minaj chose to wear pink hair for the occasion.
The rest of her beauty look was understated, and included winged eyeliner, minimal blush, and glossy lips.
Kim Kardashian West looked stunning in neutral makeup with a smokey eye.
Her hairstyle was just as flattering, and came down in lose waves.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wore matching slicked-back hairstyles to the Met Gala.
Turner took an extra step by adding bright-blue eye makeup.