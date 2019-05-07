The 36 best — and wildest — hair and makeup looks celebrities wore to the 2019 Met Gala

caption Lady Gaga wears giant eyelash extensions to the 2019 Met Gala. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Each year, tons of celebrities attend the Met Gala in New York City wearing their most daring ensembles. But aside from their wild fashion choices, many people also wear showstopping makeup and hair looks to the event.

On Monday, a number of stars attended the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing everything from false eyelashes to bright eye makeup in an attempt to match the event’s theme of “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

Below, take a look at some of the best – and wildest – looks worn to this year’s gala.

Lady Gaga arrived wearing long eyelashes and fake tears.

caption Lady Gaga at the 2019 Met Gala. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

She also matched her lips to her ensemble with Barbie-pink lipstick, and donned a short blonde hairstyle.

Laverne Cox used her makeup to add pops of color to her black ensemble.

caption Laverne Cox at the 2019 Met Gala source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The actress wore blue eye shadow, purple lipstick, and a light-blue hairstyle.

Ashley Graham added pearls and a bow to her ponytail for a touch of glam.

caption Ashley Graham at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The model also accessorized with Gucci hair clips, green eyeliner, and bright highlighter.

Regina Hall dazzled with gems across her eyelids.

caption Regina Hall at the 2019 Met Gala source Theo Wargo

Her look was completed with bold eye shadow and pink hair.

Sara Sampaio’s eyelashes feathered out at the corners.

caption Sara Sampaio at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The model looked fierce, especially thanks to her smoky eye makeup.

Awkwafina matched her eye shadow to her dress.

caption Awkwafina at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

For her first Met Gala appearance, the actress wore gold glitter across her eyelids, and glossy red lipstick.

Charli XCX contrasted her yellow dress with a pink-and-red beauty look.

caption Charli XCX at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

As she walked the red carpet, the musician showed off her bright-pink eye shadow, and brown hair with red tips.

Mindy Kaling ditched her usually dark hair for a lighter shade.

Kaling’s blonde hairstyle perfectly complimented her gold dress.

Billy Porter stunned with his golden makeup.

caption Billy Porter at the 2019 Met Gala. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

His eyelids and eyebrows were entirely covered with sparkles, small pearls, and jewels. He also wore berry-colored lipstick with a gold streak down the middle.

Aquaria donned a bold white hairstyle and equally daring makeup.

Her hairstyle appears to have been slicked down with white paint, while her eye makeup looked geometric.

Natasha Lyonne went for a smoky eye look.

caption Natasha Lyonne at the 2019 Met Gala. source John Shearer/Getty Images

She also wore her hair in a curled style that sat right above the wings of her suit.

Darren Criss made a case for blue eye shadow at the 2019 Met Gala.

caption Darren Criss at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Like Billy Porter, Criss also drew a line down the center of his lips, though in red.

Madelaine Petsch experimented with bangs on the red carpet.

caption Madelaine Petsch at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Her pink eye shadow perfectly complimented her turquoise gown.

Lucy Boynton also mixed shades of blue and pink.

caption Lucy Boynton at the 2019 Met Gala. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The actress wore a blue hairstyle to the Met Gala, as well as silver lines surrounding her eyes.

Constance Wu opted for a dark version of a 1920s beauty look.

She wore dark lipstick, as well as a short and curled hairstyle.

Alessia Cara had black dots drawn across her eyes.

The musician paired winged eyeliner with six black circles across her face.

Elle Fanning looked like she stepped out of another decade with her half-up half-down hairstyle.

caption Elle Fanning at the 2019 Met Gala. source Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images

She paired the look with blue winged eyeliner, and shiny pink lipstick.

Kacey Musgraves channeled Barbie in a blonde wig.

And to match her outfit, the musician wore simple eye makeup and a bold pink lip color.

Gigi Hadid had some of the longest eyelashes on the red carpet.

The model’s eyelashes were a stark white color, while the rest of her face was almost bare.

Read more: 28 of the most outrageous looks from the Met Gala

Dua Lipa wore jeweled barrettes in her hair.

caption Dua Lipa at the 2019 Met Gala. source Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images

Her usually short hair was transformed into a long style with a beehive shape.

Lily Collins wore a similar hairstyle.

caption Lily Collins at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

But rather than wearing jewel hair clips, the actress wore a white headband and flower clips. She also donned purple eye shadow.

Hailey Steinfeld opted for a curled hairstyle with a large bow on top.

caption Hailee Steinfeld at the 2019 Met Gala. source Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images

For her makeup, the star chose green eye shadow, pink lipstick, and matching blush.

Kylie Jenner matched her hair to her colorful gown.

caption Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The reality TV star rocked a sleek purple hairstyle at the event.

Dakota Johnson was one of many celebrities to wear pink eye shadow at the Met Gala.

caption Dakota Johnson at the 2019 Met Gala. source Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images

Her hair was more simple, styled in natural-looking waves.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked like a completely different person on the red carpet.

caption Priyanka Chopra at the 2019 Met Gala. source John Shearer/Getty Images

Her usually sleek hair was styled in curls, and her dark eyebrows were made an icy white. She also wore berry-colored lipstick, red eye shadow, and white eyeliner.

Tessa Thompson’s hair doubled as a whip.

caption Tessa Thompson at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Her ponytail was covered in latex, and extended past her feet.

Ciara had one of the biggest — and best — hairstyles of the night.

caption Ciara at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

She wore an afro that extended past her shoulders, as well as green eye shadow that matched her dress.

Ezra Miller turned his face into an optical illusion.

caption Ezra Miller at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Though he carried a mask, the actor mostly walked the red carpet while showing his actual face, which was covered with seven eyes.

Read more: Ezra Miller turned his face into an optical illusion for the Met Gala that made it look like he had 7 eyes

La La Anthony took a unique approach to her hairstyle.

caption La La Anthony at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

To match her money-themed dress, the actress walked the red carpet with coins attached to her head.

Though Cara Delevingne’s makeup was minimal, the model did add one pop of color to her face.

caption Cara Delevingne at the 2019 Met Gala. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

From one cheek to the other, the model wore a neon-orange streak across her face.

Lili Reinhart channeled Marie Antoinette with her bold hairstyle.

caption Lili Reinhart at the 2019 Met Gala. source John Shearer/Getty Images

She attached flowers to one side, and completed the look with pink blush and matching eye shadow.

Kristen Stewart paired an orange-and-yellow beauty look with her dark ensemble.

caption Kristen Stewart at the 2019 Met Gala. source John Shearer/Getty Images

Her eyes were decorated with the same colors – Stewart wore an orange shade over her eyebrows, and white shadow directly underneath.

Lupita Nyong’o had one of the most eye-catching beauty looks of the night.

caption Lupita Nyong’o at the 2019 Met Gala. source John Shearer/Getty Images

She wore five gold combs in her hair, and sparkling eye makeup across her lids. She also donned lipstick in a deep shade of purple.

Nicki Minaj chose to wear pink hair for the occasion.

caption Nicki Minaj at the 2019 Met Gala. source John Shearer/Getty Images

The rest of her beauty look was understated, and included winged eyeliner, minimal blush, and glossy lips.

Kim Kardashian West looked stunning in neutral makeup with a smokey eye.

caption Kim Kardashian West at the 2019 Met Gala. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Her hairstyle was just as flattering, and came down in lose waves.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wore matching slicked-back hairstyles to the Met Gala.

caption Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the 2019 Met Gala. source John Shearer/Getty Images

Turner took an extra step by adding bright-blue eye makeup.