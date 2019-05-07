The 35 wildest looks celebrities wore to the 2019 Met Gala

caption Stars like Kendall Jenner and Priyanka Chopra turned heads with their wild looks. source John Shearer/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Celebrities arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday to attend the annual Met Gala. This year’s theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” which inspired many stars to wear wild – and at times shocking – ensembles.

Lady Gaga stood out from the crowd while wearing four wild looks, and Kylie Jenner turned heads in an all-purple ensemble. Celebrities like Serena Williams, Kacey Musgraves, and Gigi Hadid also wore eye-catching looks that matched the show’s theme.

Here’s a look at some of wildest outfits worn by celebrities at this year’s Met Gala.

Co-chair of the evening Lady Gaga arrived in a sweeping pink gown by Brandon Maxwell.

Her voluminous gown featured puffy sleeves, a matching pink hair bow, and a parachute-style train.

She later changed into some shimmering black lingerie.

She paired it with matching platform heels.

Katy Perry lit up the pink carpet in a chandelier-inspired look.

She was surrounded by working light bulbs around the skirt and on the headpiece.

Billy Porter wore a golden ensemble by The Blonds.

He was first carried down the pink carpet with six men in matching ensembles. Porter then stepped down to reveal an eye-catching pair of wings attached to his arms.

Kylie Jenner went with an all-purple ensemble by Versace.

Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala.

She paired a sparkly bodysuit with a sheer overlay and fluffy sleeves.

Kendall Jenner went with a custom Versace gown.

Kendall Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala.

The dress featured flowing feathered sleeves.

Kim Kardashian West arrived in a chic and sheer look.

Kim Kardashian at the 2019 Met Gala.

She wore a custom dress by Thierry Mugler.

Kris Jenner arrived in a sleek black jumpsuit and ruffled coat with structured, wing-like shoulders by Tommy Hilfiger.

Kris Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala.

Jenner debuted a striking blonde bob that totally changed her look.

Gigi Hadid opted for a sparkly white and silver jumpsuit by Michael Kors.

She paired the ensemble with a flowing cape and matching headcap.

Bella Hadid walked the carpet in a daring cutout design.

Bella Hadid and Jeremy Scott at the 2019 Met Gala.

She walked alongside designer Jeremy Scott, who was in a black tuxedo with studded embellishments that matched Hadid’s dress.

Cardi B stole the show with her flowing red train.

Cardi B at the 2019 Met Gala.

Her shimmering gown featured feathered detailing at the edge of the train.

Co-chair of the evening Serena Williams went with a head-turning yellow Versace gown with pink butterfly detailing.

Serena Williams at the 2019 Met Gala

She paired the gown with yellow Nike sneakers.

Harry Styles walked the carpet in a trendy take on a black Gucci jumpsuit, while designer Alessandro Michele was at his side in a shiny suit.

Styles’ jumpsuit was sheer at the sleeves and chest, and also featured a ruffled detail at the neck.

Celine Dion shimmered in a flowing design surrounded by tassels.

Celine Dion at the 2019 Met Gala

Her spiky headpiece turned heads as she made her way up the stairs.

Janelle Monáe arrived in a showstopping ensemble by Christian Siriano.

Janelle Monae at the 2019 Met Gala.

Her head-turning dress featured a blinking eye mechanism at the bodice, which she paired with several top hats.

Awkwafina dazzled in a golden tiered dress by Altuzarra.

Awkwafina at the 2019 Met Gala.

Her gown’s structured, rippling shoulders added an extravagant touch.

Priyanka Chopra opted for a shimmering semi-sheer design.

Priyanka Chopra at the 2019 Met Gala.

Her gown flowed out into a multicolored design.

Lupita Nyong’o arrived in a colorful look and a matching fan.

Lupita Nyong'o at the 2019 Met Gala.

She wore a playful design by Versace, which she paired with gold combs in her hair.

Yara Shahidi went with a custom Prada ensemble.

Yara Shahidi on the Met Gala red carpet.

She paired her swimsuit-style bodysuit with sheer tights and a feathered black coat.

Saorise Ronan turned heads in a shimmering gown by Gucci.

Saorise Ronan at the 2019 Met Gala.

The gown featured swirling, shining dragons on the shoulders.

Darren Criss arrived in a colorful blazer and playful makeup.

Darren Criss at the 2019 Met Gala.

His ensemble featured an oversized bow at the neck.

Emily Blunt stunned in a shimmering gown with floral embellishments.

Emily Blunt at the 2019 Met Gala.

She paired the gown with a matching headpiece.

Jared Leto arrived carrying a replica of his own head.

Jared Leto at the 2019 Met Gala.

He wore a bold-red ensemble with shimmering silver embellishments by Gucci.

Ashley Graham arrived in a colorful blazer from Dapper Dan’s collaboration with Gucci.

Ashley Graham at the 2019 Met Gala.

She paired the blazer with sheer, shimmery tights for a touch of the “no pants” trend.

Dua Lipa arrived in a billowing Versace gown.

Dua Lipa at the 2019 Met Gala.

She paired the dress with a sky-high hairstyle.

Hailee Steinfeld went with a gown by Viktor and Rolf.

Hailee Steinfeld at the 2019 Met Gala.

Her purple and green gown had the phrase “No photos please” written on the skirt.

Stella Maxwell went with a daring sheer design.

Stella Maxwell at the 2019 Met Gala.

Her dress featured several shimmering star-shaped designs.

Tracee Ellis Ross had one of the most unique looks of the night.

Traee Ellis Ross at the 2019 Met Gala.

Her face was framed by a picture frame-shaped structure.

Tessa Thompson arrived in a pink and black ensemble.

Tessa Thompson at the 2019 Met Gala.

Her braid was covered in latex, which she carried like a whip.

Zendaya channeled her inner Disney princess in a Cinderella-inspired gown.

Her gown lit up as she made her way down the carpet.

Ciara turned heads in an emerald-green gown.

Ciara at the 2019 Met Gala.

She paired the cutout dress with glimmering matching jewelry.

Ezra Miller sported an eye-catching look.

Ezra Miller at the 2019 Met Gala.

Miller paired a pinstripe ensemble with an optical illusion makeup look and matching mask.

Cara Delevingne brought a touch of rainbow color to the carpet.

Cara Delevigne at the 2019 Met Gala.

Her platform heels were embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Liza Koshy arrived in one of the first extravagant looks of the night.

Liza Koshy at the 2019 Met Gala

The YouTube star accessorized her structural minidress with a sparkling handbag shaped like a disco ball.

Emily Ratajkowski stole the show in a daring ethereal design.

Emily Ratajkowski at the 2019 Met Gala.

Her headpiece was shaped like wings that framed each side of her face.