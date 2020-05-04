Fans used items like packing tape and toilet paper to recreate their favorite Met Gala looks at home, and even Kim Kardashian was impressed

caption One fan recreated Kim Kardashian West’s 2019 Met Gala look using packing tape. source Kevin Tachman/Getty Images/@bluetoothgirl/Instagram

In April, Vogue and Billy Porter asked fans to recreate iconic Met Gala looks at home as part of the Met Gala Challenge.

People from all over the world entered with their own versions of looks worn by celebrities like Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and even Beyoncé.

Insider spoke to several of the contestants to find out just how long it took to put their outfits together and what materials they used.

Met Gala Monday is officially here, but it looks a lot different than previous years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 fashion event was postponed indefinitely, so Vogue and Billy Porter launched the #MetGalaChallenge instead. In April, Vogue and the “Pose” star asked fans to recreate their favorite looks from the fashion event and submit their entries for a chance to be featured on Vogue.com and on the magazine’s Instagram page.

“The time has come for the challenge to end all fashion challenges,” Porter says in the announcement video. “Pick an iconic Met Gala look from years past and recreate in your home.”

“It can be Rihanna, it can be Gaga, it can be … me. But you best be creative,” he added. “You might just find yourself in Vogue, darling.”

Fans have been sharing their amazing takes on celebrity looks worn over the years. Insider spoke to several contestants who recreated iconic outfits worn by famous faces like Rihanna, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian West, and more.

Laura Ro’s version of Kim Kardashian West’s 2019 Thierry Mugler dress is so impressive that both Mugler and the reality star commented on it.

caption Kim Kardashian West wore a custom Thierry Mugler dress to the 2019 Met Gala.

“OMG, this is so amazing!!!! It’s perfection!!!! Wow,” Kardashian West wrote.

“Congratulations,” Mugler added.

Ro, a Spanish costume designer and stylist, told Insider she used clear crystals from a curtain, fishing thread, silicone glue, and packing tape since it was a similar color and had the same wet shine texture as the original dress.

“Thierry Mugler is my favorite fashion designer, and I love Kim Kardashian and Mugler’s collaborations because the way he treats her curves is simply amazing,” Ro said. “I think Kim Kardashian has a very exclusive taste and that she has expressed the word ‘perfection’ is overwhelming for me.”

However, it was Mugler’s comment that really blew Ro away, as he has been an inspiration to her for so long.

“Thierry Mugler is a living legend in the history of fashion,” Ro told Insider. “His designs have inspired me and the world since I can remember. I can’t explain how this feels.”

“He also shared my post, and I couldn’t ever imagine a better prize,” she added. “I can’t even believe that his eyes have seen something that I did with my hands, and the fact that he liked it means everything to me.”

Sanja Nestorovic, a bartender in New York City, recreated Rihanna’s John Galliano for Maison Margiela look from 2018 using old copies of The New York Times.

caption Rihanna wore a John Galliano for Maison Margiela look at the 2018 Met Gala.

In addition to the old newspapers, Nestorovic used garbage bags, Scotch tape, and gemstones for the headpiece.

“I played her music all day long, trying to get into the character of it all,” she told Insider. “I knew I was creative but the more I worked on it, the more I surprised myself.”

Karina Bondareva, a fashion design student, created her version of Cardi B’s Thom Browne look from the 2019 Met Gala using red paper, industrial tape, and 120 glue sticks.

caption It took Bondareva 72 hours to make the dress. source @thisisbykarina/Instagram

Cardi B’s 2019 Met Gala look was a moment in fashion that Bondareva, a fashion design student in London, couldn’t forget – so she decided to recreate it.

“It’s one of those gowns you don’t forget, and I craved for it to be as hard as possible to recreate because that’s my nature: pick something slightly unrealistic to achieve in a week and surprise yourself with your abilities,” she said.

“I’m proud of myself and I hope that this exposure allows me to continue showing the world my slightly wild but creative brain,” Bondareva added. “After all, I simply recreated someone else’s design, but boy do I have my own ideas and visions I’m dying to share!”

Bondareva also added that she is turning the dress into a permanent piece of art.

“I’m not throwing away the materials after a single use, and I do care about the environment even though I didn’t use the most sustainable things originally,” she said. “I will be recycling this project and making the most out of what I have made.”

Victoire Saint Valmont, a manager at a consulting firm in Paris, brought his own version of Bella Hadid’s 2019 Moschino look to life.

caption Saint Valmont sewed two pieces together to make this one dress.

Saint Valmont superimposed a tulle skirt onto a bandeau dress he had in his closet to create a mermaid effect. He added glossy paper to give the illusion of the jewels Hadid had on, and then finished the look with gloves, and earrings.

“I chose this unforgettable look designed by Jeremy Scott because, for me, this dress is the perfect balance between chic, sensual, and camp,” he said. “Besides, the silhouette and the opera gloves are an homage to Audrey Hepburn, who is a source of style inspiration for me.”

Gabrielle Angelone, a customer service manager in Australia, chose to recreate Lily Collins’ Giambattista Valli look from the 2019 Met Gala.

caption Most of Angelone’s look was made from toilet paper.

“The Met Gala is my favorite fashion event of the year,” Angelone said. “The outfits always range from completely absurd to absolute works of art. The idea of recreating them just seemed like a great way to have a laugh and get creative.”

Angelone used a white shirt and a petticoat as a base layer, and then she added hand-sewn toilet paper to make the cuffs and collar. She used a tablecloth for the train and finished it off with even more toilet paper.

“I ended up using about two and a half rolls, much to the disappointment of my household,” she said.

She completed her look with an old Morticia wig she had in her closet, holding it in place with a headband that was also wrapped in toilet paper.

Patrice Pugh, a New York-based celebrity makeup artist, recreated Solange’s Giles look from 2015.

caption Pugh used photography paper and paint to create her look.

Pugh used two pieces of black photography paper and a technique called “pour painting,” which involves pouring several different paint colors into one cup and then pouring them out to create a beautiful marble effect.

She said it took two pours and about a day to dry. After the paper was dry, she folded it to create pleats and hot glued them together to make a circle that she eventually tied around herself.

“I picked this look because I wanted to do something that would stand out but also be a bit more challenging than the newspaper dress I had created,” she said.

“I spent a great deal of my quarantine time doing different art projects, and the week prior to the Met Gala challenge, I was working on pour paintings,” Pugh explained. “When I saw the print on Solange’s dress, it resembled the pour paintings so much that I couldn’t resist trying it out!”

Melissa Surdy, a stay-at-home mom and cake maker, used her son’s Crayola art supplies to recreate Naomi Campbell’s colorful Versace dress from 1990.

caption Surdy used different art supplies for each part of the dress.

“I chose this dress because it’s my first real fashion memory from my childhood!” Surdy told Insider. “I was 10 years old and in love with Christie Turlington, Kate Moss, and Naomi Campbell at the time.”

Surdy used glitter glue to make the top of the dress; markers, crayons, and colored pencils to create the middle; and water paint to finish the bottom. She even put her own spin on the dress by adding her last name to the design in the middle layer.

“My mom actually thought it was the real dress,” she added.

Karlo Jacobs, a costume designer in Los Angeles, put his skills to work when he replicated Beyoncé’s 2015 Givenchy look.

caption Jacobs used 15 pounds of rhinestones for his look.

Jacobs used a sheer mesh and 15 pounds of rhinestones to create his look.

“With Beyoncé’s Givenchy dress, I found the idea of jewels and gems floating on the nude figure to be both perplexing and clever,” he said. “I’ve come to enjoy wearing it so much that I even went grocery shopping in it!”

“I figured if I can’t rock it at the Met Gala, I’ll slay it at the self check-out,” Jacobs added. “A guy at the market even offered to carry the train of my dress while I shopped.”

Since sharing his photo and going grocery shopping in his look, Jacobs said he’s already been asked to make more dresses for people to purchase.

Jessica Cornelus, a Canada-based fashion designer who was laid off because of the pandemic, took it upon herself to recreate Janelle Monae’s Christian Siriano dress from the 2019 Met Gala.

caption Cornelus used fabric, trim, sequins, and feathers she had at home.

Cornelus admitted that she participated in the fashion challenge because as a designer, it’s her dream to one day have someone attend the Met Gala in one of her own looks.

She used fabrics and leftover trim she had at home, an old black jacket that was cut in half, and a strapless black bra. Cornelus sewed sequins and feathers on the bra to create an eye.

“Monae’s look caught my attention because I knew I had fabrics that could match it, and I also fell in love with the color-blocking pattern and the volume around the waist and hips,” she said. “It was also important for me to work with fabrics and material that I already had, as I firmly believe sustainable fashion is the path forward.”

Annie Zucker, an operations coordinator at a post audio facility in LA, created an Instagram just so she could show off her Met Gala look.

caption Zucker’s roommate and boyfriend helped her with the final look.

“I am not normally on social media, so my mom is actually the one who told me this challenge was happening!” she said.

Zucker used her roommate’s duvet cover for the skirt; a cardboard box, wood skewers, and white sticker paper for the corset; a lid from a Chipotle burrito bowl for the jewelry; and a UPS envelope painted white and decorated with napkins, paper, skewers, and magazine clippings for the headpiece.

“The community of people doing this challenge has been so complimentary,” Zucker said. “I’ve been messaging with some people who have posted with the hashtag, and everyone is so nice. I guess us haute couture obsessed are finding our people throughout this challenge as well!”

Lashonza Featherston, a college student and part-time wardrobe technician at The Venetian in Las Vegas, wanted to take part in the challenge because she was craving ways to stay creative.

caption Featherston fell in love with Jenner’s look when she was researching which outfit to recreate.

She recreated a Virgil Abloh design worn by Kendall Jenner in 2018 using tulle, a cotton-blended lace, gloves, and white pants.

“When I came across Kendall Jenner’s look, I stopped searching,” she said. “I knew it had to be this one. The way the pants hugged her body and how effortless she looked, this was the outfit.”

Featherston said her take on Jenner’s look “has its own uniqueness.”

“Being at home gave me this freedom to try something new,” she said. “It has its sexy and elegant lace, its white, glittery top, and booty hugging pants.”

Vogue and Porter have yet to announce the winners of the #MetGalaChallenge, but based on these entries, it’s clear they have plenty of impressive options to choose from.