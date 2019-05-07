Tiffany Haddish brought home-cooked chicken in her purse to the Met Gala because there ‘was not enough food’ last year

Tiffany Haddish appeared at the Met Gala on Monday in New York City wearing a black and silver Michael Kors pantsuit.

During an interview with People, the comedian revealed that she put home-cooked chicken inside her purse because there “wasn’t enough food” at the event in 2018.

“I was hungry, and when I’m hungry, my attitude’s not good,” she said.

Haddish, who showed off her zipped plastic bag with the food inside, went on to say: “I said, ‘I’m gonna be prepared this year.'”

The “Girls Trip” star added that she didn’t get her food from KFC because she knows how to cook and also has her own seasoning sauce.

Tiffany Haddish brings chicken in her purse at the 2019 Met Gala pic.twitter.com/0j8X2g2jrk — People (@people) May 6, 2019

At the fashion event, Haddish wore a black and silver Michael Kors pantsuit with blonde hair and a black fedora. She elaborated on her decision to sneak food into her matching bag while speaking to YouTube star Liza Koshy for Vogue.

“I’m expecting a few good drinks, wonderful art collections, really great conversations with some friends, and if the food is not what I need it to be, I went ahead and I brought some chicken,” Haddish said.

