Metalist Launches Digital Asset Exchange

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 11 June 2019 – Metalist launches a beta version of Digital Asset Exchange for certain countries on June 11th at 3pm. Users are now able to trade BTC, ETH, USDC, LTC, XRP, BAT, CELR, ENJ, HOT, LINK, NPXS, OMG, and ZRX with a safe, reliable, and professional digital asset exchange. More tokens will be listed in the future.





About Metalist Platform:

Easy to Use

Metalist devotes to build the easiest-to-use platform in iOS, Android, and Web with multiple languages and continues development to improve the user experience.





Reliable System

With advanced multilayer, multicluster system architecture, Metalist provides a high availability, high throughput and high security service.





Strong Background

Metalist is run by a wholly owned subsidiary of Metaps Inc., listed in Tokyo Stock Exchange. Metaps group provides finance and marketing service in Asia Pacific region and runs the digital asset exchange in South Korea. Metalist leverages the group’s expertise and knowledge about the digital asset exchange.

Robust Control and Compliance

Metalist designed and implemented the robust internal controls to secure users’ assets. The Metalist’s internal controls are the highest level in the industry and reviewed by one of the biggest accounting firms. We are compliant with Singapore law and regulation. Metalist operates in compliance with Singapore laws and regulations.





About Metalist:

Metalist is a digital asset exchange, providing global users with spot trading and C2C trading services for the blockchain assets, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc.. Metalist is based in Singapore and run by a wholly owned subsidiary of Metaps Inc., listed in Tokyo Stock Exchange. Further information on Metalist is available on www.metalist.pro.