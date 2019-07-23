Police in Australia made one of the ‘easiest drug busts’ ever when a man driving a van full of 600 pounds of meth crashed into 2 cop cars

- source
- A man in his 20s crashed a van containing 600 pounds of methamphetamine into two police vehicles parked outside a police station in Sydney, Australia Monday morning, police said.
- Cops pulled the man over an hour later and took him into custody. They estimate the drugs had a street value of over $140 million US dollars.
Police in Sydney, Australia, said they made one of the “easiest drug busts” ever when a man driving a van full of meth crashed into two police vehicles.
The incident happened Monday morning, outside the Eastwood Police Station in northwest Sydney.
Surveillance footage shows a van swiping parked vehicles outside the station while speeding down the street.
Detective chief inspector Glyn Baker told reporters that officers inside the station heard a loud bang and came out to find two police vehicles damaged. No one was injured in the crash.
Cops used the surveillance footage to identify the van that hit the vehicles, and about an hour later, an officer spotted the van and pulled the driver over.
The driver was taken into custody after a search of the van turned up 600 pounds of methamphetamine in cardboard boxes.
Police estimate that the drugs have a street value of more than $140 million US dollars.
The suspect, who police described as 26 or 28 years old, was taken into custody on a charge of large commercial drug supply.
“This would be one of the easiest drug busts NSW police have ever made,” Baker said, according to The Guardian.
